An appeal addressed to all women, to ensure that it never happens again and that Giulia Cecchettin’s death was not in vain

Despite the pain, despite what happened to Giulia Cecchettinher father found the strength to dedicate a thought to all those women who lost their lives at the hands of their exes and launched an appeal, so that this never happens again, so that his “little girl” was the last.

Giulia Cecchettin’s father hopes that his daughter’s story, at least, can serve some purpose. May he leave a teaching and make things like that happen never happen again.

We miss Giulia immensely but something must come from this affair. We will do something, we as a family will actively commit ourselves in any way so that the same thing does not happen to other girls and other women.

These are the words of Gino, a heartbroken father, to the microphones of those journalists who were outside his house.

We miss Giulia very much, as you have seen from my messages. But we must give ourselves strength and look to the future. I say to women, look carefully at your relationship, if there are signs, have the courage to communicate it, to a father, to a brother, to any person in whom you place your trust. If you have the slightest doubt about that relationship, communicate it. Only in this way will you be saved and we will no longer be here to celebrate a new feminicide. As a father I ask myself many questions, but time has passed and now it is too late. Now I do something for other women.

Gino Cecchettin appeared heartbroken, destroyed, after his wife he also lost his Giulia. But despite everything, he said he was determined to make sure things change. Staying still, crying, with your hands folded is useless. Today, as he himself underlined, is a time for pain, tears and anger, but tomorrow is a time for change things. He will make sure to protect the other girls, because he knows that it’s exactly what Giulia would have wanted.