Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, appeared on television this Friday, October 13. In a brief speech to the nation, he assured that Israel’s counteroffensive in Loop “It’s just the beginning.”

“We will never forget the Hamas attack. We are attacking our enemies with unprecedented power. We will destroy Hamas and win, but it will take time,” he said.

Netanyahu announced that the Army is preparing for the “continuation of the war” with equipment and ammunition: “I will not detail what will come next.”

Furthermore, in his short intervention, he assured that he had met with the families of the victims after the conflict that intensified on Saturday, October 7, when Hamas entered the south of the country and deployed missile attacks: “Their worlds have been brought down.”

Rockets launched from the coast of the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

The offensive launched on October 7 by Hamas left at least 1,300 dead in Israel, authorities said.

The Israeli Army has since bombed Gaza daily. Some 1,800 people, including 580 children, have died so far in those attacks.according to Gazan authorities.

Thousands of Palestinians fled the north of the Strip on October 13, after Israel called on them to evacuate the area before a possible ground operation.

Israeli soldiers in the area where Hamas killed more than 260 people during a music festival.

“In the last 24 hours, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out raids against specific locations within the territory of the Gaza Strip (…) to clear the area of ​​terrorists and weapons,” said a military statement. , adding that these operations were also intended to “locate missing persons.”

The soldiers also “dismantled terrorist cells and infrastructure”including a “Hamas cell that fired anti-tank missiles in the direction” of Israel.

*With information from AFP