There was nothing that could be done for this young mother: what happened

A very serious case of medical malpractice has cost a woman of just 40 years of English origins dearly. Her name was Katie Frogratta career woman and mother of a little girl.

Katie Froggatt, Victim of Sinus Cancer

It all started when Katie started to feel a severe pain in the nose and, worried, she decided to turn to doctors to understand the origins of this discomfort. The response she received from the doctors did not, however, cause any kind of alarm: in their opinion, in fact, it was a simple case of sinusitis. The reality, unfortunately, was very different: what was hidden beneath his face was in fact a malignant tumor.

Katie Froggatt’s Long Ordeal

There was nothing that could be done for Katie Froggatt, a 40-year-old English woman and mother, died last June 28th due to an aggressive form of Sinus CancerThe discovery of this terrible disease had unfortunately come too late. That is, following a misdiagnosis formulated by some doctors who, in this way, have determined the loss of precious time for a possible recovery.

An ordeal that began in 2021: the woman thought she was suffering from a common cold, to then subsequently accuse annoying pains in the nose. When he later started to breathe more deeply difficultyKatie turned to doctors, receiving a diagnosis of a simple form of sinusitis.

After a few months, however, the woman noticed that fluid was coming out of one of her nostrils. an abnormal mass which, in all that time, had had the opportunity to grow undisturbed.

Together with her husband StevenKatie then turned to the doctors at the hospital again, unfortunately receiving, this time, a diagnosis very different from the firstThe woman was in fact suffering from an aggressive form of sinus cancer that was spreading more and more.

The long and complex therapeutic process undertaken by Katie, culminating in a surgical operation in which they removed her, was of no avail. part of the nose removedThe woman died last week.

The family’s deep sorrow

Katie’s best friend, Nicholasoverwhelmed by the pain of the grave loss, addressed words full of anger and indignation against the national health system:

“At the beginning of June 2021, she complained of what she thought was sinusitis. They prescribed her antibiotics, but it turned out to be sinus cancer. So, from June to December, they simply told her to take these drugs believing it was polyps. It was only in January of last year that she was diagnosed with cancer, an aggressive form, and had to have an operation to remove part of her nose. Then there was radiotherapy, which was also inconclusive: it was too late..”

In addition to her little girl, Katie also left behind her beloved Husband Steven who has never hidden his fear of finding himself one day in the shoes of a single father. His pain is great at no longer being able to count on the support and unconditional love of his Katie.