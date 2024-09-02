Her medical condition did not suggest anything wrong, also because it is very rare to encounter something dangerous at only 29 years old. This is the reason why a girl is going through an ordeal following the wrong diagnosis.

Here’s how stomach cancer was mistaken for a simple gastric reflux.

She feels sick but is diagnosed with simple gastric reflux

This story has as its protagonist a young girl lass 29 years old by name Chloe StirlingThe woman in question, who works as a nurse, began to experience various problems in the area of stomachwhich is why she underwent medical tests.

Chloe also confessed that she used to eat spicy and highly seasoned foods, all foods that somehow did nothing but increase the acidic environment of his stomach. This is precisely why he often resorted to antacidsalthough over time the symptoms worsened and even these drugs could not ease his pain.

Chloe couldn’t even feed herself anymore and that’s why she decided to turn to other doctors to get a diagnosis more in-depth. The various tests revealed the presence of an ulcer responsible for gastric reflux, a pathology that could have been eradicated thanks to the use of non-invasive drugs. The worst, however, was yet to come.

The discovery of stomach cancer

Unfortunately, the new treatments did not bring any benefit to Chloe, who did not find any relief in the drugs. A new test, however, did nothing but throw the girl into despair as it discovered that the first diagnosis The receipt was not the correct one.

In fact, it was not gastric reflux but a adenocarcinoma. It is a cancer that affects internal organs and can affect other vital structures through the formation of metastasiAt the time of discovery, Chloé’s mass was between the 2nd and 3rd stage and this is precisely why it was possible to act.

The girl then had to undergo several chemotherapy cycles and a few days ago she underwent surgery to remove some lymph nodes and part of her stomach. The surgery seems to have been successful and it is a great success, as her chances of survival were only 50%. Now Chloe will have to take care of herself and take all the drugs that will allow her to get better again as, fortunately, she managed to operate on this illnessaverting the worst.