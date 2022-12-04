The investigating judge rejected the request for archiving made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the 118 doctors who intervened on the morning of 27 January 2020 in the home of a 47-year-old, Daniele Furnaro, in Rome: the patient had a very high fever, an ambulance arrived for visit him but the doctors on board decided not to take him to the hospital, judging his conditions not serious. In the afternoon, however, the man got worse, his wife phoned the family doctor who, after a visit, had deemed hospitalization necessary for further tests: Furnaro was taken to the Casilino polyclinic, visited three hours after entering the emergency room, but for him the situation was irreversible: he died that same day, an hour later, due to Waterhouse syndrome, a very rare pathology that presents itself in the form of fulminant septicemia characterized by adrenal insufficiency.

The family members decided to report the incident to the prosecutor’s office: after the investigations by the prosecutor, the request for filing. Now rejected by the investigating judge Clementina Forleo, who reopens the case: “The coroner’s consultancy report carried out on behalf of the prosecutor, if on the one hand it excludes negligent conduct by the doctors who treated the young man, on the other hand it reports nothing in order to the omitted hospitalization in the morning of that day as well as in order to the evident delay (waiting hours) with which the aforesaid was visited for the first time. For these reasons, the request for archiving cannot currently be accepted”. “We have been waiting for months for the reopening of the case which certainly deserves further investigations duly requested – explains the lawyer of the Furnaro family, Alessio Paolucci – we will monitor the situation”.