The Inter center forward played an almost useless match against Georgia from the first to the last minute, but at Inter home it is hoped that at least on Tuesday Edin deserves a bit of rest.

Some questions arose among the Inter fans when they read the name of Edin Dzeko among the squad of Bosnia-Herzegovina for this national break. It is true that the Nerazzurri striker is the symbol and the captain of the selection led by Ivajlo Petev, but the “friendly” character of the commitments and the age of the tip could have induced the coach to save him for this round. Far from it: yesterday for the former Roma 90 minutes on the pitch, complete with defeat.

Never without – In short, in the parts of Sarajevo you just can’t do without the country’s most loved footballer. Not even if the friendlies are usually suitable for experimentation and even if at the next competition in sight, the European 2024, Dzeko will have already blown out 38 candles. At Inter home it would have been legitimate to first think of a “non-call” that would have allowed Edin to breathe for about ten days and then, at least, to a use sip in games without competitive value that goes beyond the points for the ranking Fifa. Last night, however, no rest or satisfaction for the former Roman player. See also Bastianini dominator with record: "I aim for the top 5 in the World Championship"

The joke – In Zenica Bosnia-Herzegovina hosted Georgia and Dzeko played all 90 minutes (plus recovery) with the captain’s armband: result, 0-1 for the red and white thanks to the goal of Budu Zivzivadze at the beginning of the second half. Beyond the assessments of the Balkan national team who lost at home to a less equipped team and without even experimenting for the future, Inter find themselves with their fundamental striker who is tired and not too happy. If he had scored, at least his morale would have benefited: now the hope is that at least on Tuesday evening against Luxembourg, Edin will be able to leave room for some compatriot, otherwise the risk is to get to the very delicate big match against Juventus without the necessary freshness.

