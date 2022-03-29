With the attacker’s brace in Turkey, the goals scored in the management of the current coach by Sassuolo players become 15: better than any other club

In the past decades, the best Italian national teams historically identified themselves with the big blocks of the big names in Italian football, from Juve to Milan, from Inter to Rome.

SASSUOLO AT THE TOP BUT …. – In the meantime, football has changed a lot: even the big leagues in Serie A are chock-full of foreigners, some very good, others not always up to par. But there is a fact that somehow stimulates reflection on the particular moment of Italian football. With Giacomo Raspadori’s two goals scored tonight in Turkey, Sassuolo players have scored 15 goals for Italy in Mancini’s management. Better than any other club. And if on the one hand this data certifies Sassuolo’s exceptional work with young Italian players, on the other it highlights how perhaps, despite the victory at the European Championships last summer, the human material available to the coach at this moment is missing, if not other, in terms of experience and habit of playing games in which the stakes are very heavy. See also Covid Italy, "one in 6 women gives birth positive"

GIOIA RASPADORI – Meanwhile Giacomo Raspadori is enjoying the cover he deserved with the brace in Turkey. “We were doubly good at facing it with the right approach. The signal we wanted to give was to get up immediately, I think we did it despite some difficulties at the beginning. It was an important victory for us. Bonucci’s speech? Having men of this depth by our side in such a difficult moment helps a lot, they have been tough days but thanks to them we have had the humility to start from scratch. They make us feel ready even if sometimes the criticisms are many and heavy. Shall we start again now? My path has been work, work, work “.

