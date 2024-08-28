All Chiara Ferragni branded products have suffered a sharp drop in sales. The notebook line sold off at 1 euro in supermarkets

The economic and professional crisis suffered by branded products continues unabated Chiara Ferragni.

The case Toy, which has overwhelmed it since December of last year, has constituted a real tombstone for the activity of the well-known influencer. After the closure of her shop not far from Como Course in Milan and several offices, another blow has fallen on the empire built in recent years by the former digital entrepreneur.

We are talking, in particular, about the entire school supplies line launched by the brand just a few years ago.

Chiara Ferragni’s Notebooks Sold Off for Just One Euro in Supermarkets

“Chiara Ferragni Limited Edition”: this was the name chosen at the time for the collection of notebooks, pencil cases And pencils with the digital entrepreneur’s eyelash logo.

The commercial partner with whom Ferragni had started this collaboration, namely Pine conehas already severed all professional relations with the entrepreneur since last February. Now that only the unsold material remains to be disposed of, the price of these products has dropped dramatically.

In fact, the photos circulating online of notebooks and school products branded Chiara Ferragni date back to just these last few hours. on sale for only 1 euro. To demonstrate, if there was still any need, the apparently irreparable crisis of the Ferragni empire.

From marital crisis to entrepreneurial crisis: the crisis of the Ferragni brand

It seems absolutely undeniable the long and deep moment of crisis that the former digital entrepreneur, Chiara Ferragni, is facing.

Between the failure of the brand Pandora and divorce from her husband Fedezthe sale of school products is just one of the multitude of problems that have affected the famous influencer. A decisive reversal of trend that, in fact, is not surprising if we consider the fact that the products she signed are no longer selling like hotcakes in recent months.

On the one hand, according to the impression of some fans, Chiara Ferragni would seem to be “returned simply posting photos of herself, her looks and her holidays”, on the other hand it shows that not having a real plan in mind for a new professional take-off.

The influencer’s press office was keen to clarify the following:

“As with all other brands, products from the previous school year are generally discounted by 50%.”