Inhabitants of Europe ingest so much of the chemical bisphenol A that it damages their health. The European Food Authority (EFSA) advises in a report on Wednesday to set the limit value for this substance twenty thousand times lower than before. This means that the daily intake of Europeans will still be two to three times too high.

Bisphenol A (BPA) is used to make plastics and is therefore in many consumer products. People encounter the substance daily in food packaging, building materials, electronics, toys, cosmetics, receipts, and also in house dust. Humans ingest it through the skin and mouth.

Read also: What do those plasticizers do in blood and amniotic fluid?



Toxicologists have been warning for some time about its harmful effects. Much research indicates that exposure to the substance has a negative effect on development, the hormone system and reproduction. The old safe limit value is based on this: in 2015 the maximum tolerable intake was set at 4 micrograms per kilogram of body weight per day.

But BPA can already be harmful at much lower concentrations, the EFSA now says. Not 4 micrograms, but 0.2 nanograms per kilo of body weight per day is too much: effects on the immune system can already be seen. A comparable dose may also be harmful to development and reproduction.

White blood cells

“This advice should have come years earlier,” says Martin van den Berg. He is emeritus professor of toxicology at Utrecht University. “Since 2010, there has been criticism from all corners of science about the use of bisphenol A. The health effects are too high, they should have known that in 2015.”

For the new report, an EFSA panel reviewed more than 800 studies published since 2013. This shows that high BPA levels increase the amount of a specific type of white blood cell, the T helper cells. They are important in the immune system, and an increase increases the risk of autoimmune diseases and pneumonia.

“It is good that the standard is going down,” says Ellen Hessel of RIVM, who is involved in research into bisphenols. In 2016 already called for the RIVM to tighten the standard, now it will consider the advice of EFSA.

The RIVM does question the way in which the recommended limit value has been drawn up. This has not been established on the basis of harmful effects, but a step before that: an increased amount of T helper cells. “In order to derive a limit value, we would like to see studies that show harmful effects on the functioning of the immune system,” says Hessel.

BPA variants

The EFSA is still cautious: it calculated with exposure levels from 2015, it is possible that people are now ingesting less BPA. Due to noise in society, some companies stop using BPA on their own, and then print the label ‘BPA-free’ on the packaging. But toxicologist Van den Berg is sceptical: “I would be surprised if that has decreased.”

Moreover, a BPA-free label does not say everything. As companies stop using BPA, more and more closely related chemicals are appearing on the market. In addition to bisphenol A, people now also consume bisphenol F and S. And the Swedish chemicals agency KEMI identified more than two hundred BPA-related substances on the market in 2017.

“Bisphenol F and S are at least as worrisome as BPA,” says Van den Berg. “They work in the same way, in all likelihood you have to add up the exposure. Bisphenol A is actually just one component, the whole mixture together has a stronger effect.”