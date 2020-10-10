A French Rafale-type fighter plane about to land on the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier on February 10, 2020 (MARIO GOLDMAN / AFP)

On September 29, a very loud noise, heard in Paris and the Paris region, plunged into the concern of thousands of people, who immediately thought of an explosion, or an attack, and called the emergency services. The noise was in fact that of a plane (a Rafale) which had passed the sound barrier, above Paris, and official statements reassured the population.

franceinfo: How can we explain the concern that manifested itself that day?

Claude Halmos: This incident might seem minor, but it is in fact very revealing. In the past, hearing a noise like that of September 29, one could, once the surprise passed, possibly think of an explosion, but as something truly exceptional. However, today, faced with such a noise, explosion or attack are the first ideas that come. Because what was once (in the proper sense) of the extra-ordinary, has become, because of current events, a very real possibility. And that weighs very heavily on us.

Can you explain it to us?

Our psychological balance depends on the way in which our history has – more or less solidly – built us, and on the quality of our present life. But also of what is happening in the world around us, which is for us a source of appeasement, optimism or, on the contrary, anxiety. We were subjected, in a short time, to an accumulation of events (attacks, climatic catastrophes, and now pandemics), all violent, and bearers of death. And we had to, psychologically, “digest” them.

But our psyche, like our body, cannot “digest” everything without damage. The new attack on Charlie has come to further aggravate the situation: we have today, like an indigestion of horrors; and this has consequences on our psychological state.

How ? And how to protect yourself?

The anxiety-provoking climate in which we live can worsen states of anxiety that were already there, but also give rise to new anxieties (some people, for example, say that they are constantly dreaming of death at this time. , while nothing personal justifies it). It weakens us, makes us insecure, leads us to dramatize problems (couple, family, work) that we would solve, in normal times, much more easily.

And the danger, if we do not identify the external origin of our weakness, is to attribute our difficulties to personal faults. This amounts to weakening us even more, and above all to deceiving us as the enemy. It is therefore very important to keep in mind the psychologically very trying nature of the period we are going through. And not to hesitate to discuss it with others, in his family, his entourage, or his work.

Knowing others confronted with the same problems as oneself does not give miracle solutions, but makes it possible to feel less helpless, and therefore to consider the problems differently.