Rennes, September 2, 2020. Return to school at the Rennes Exchange College, under the sign of the compulsory mask in class, and health measures. (THE TELEGRAMME / MAXPPP)

Many French people are opposed to health measures, especially when they concern changes in the hours of bars or restaurants, beach closures. There is even talk of infringements of freedoms. What should we think ? Decryption with the psychoanalyst Claude Halmos.

franceinfo: We would like to try to understand with you what really motivates these reactions?



Claude Halmos: First of all, in many people, we find a feeling of helplessness. In relation to scientists who, in the name of a danger that these people find it difficult to imagine, advocate measures; and in relation to the policies that impose them. They say they feel, like children, obliged to accept the explanations of adults and to obey them; and that seems demeaning to them.

There are also reactions of denial. When something is too scary, denying it is a way to escape fear. And, as this virus is potentially fatal, it is probably, by denying its dangerousness, to deny death. Some do this by accusing the government of doing too much. Others by multiplying the parties, as a challenge, a kind of snub to death: not even afraid! And this also evokes certain reactions at the start of the AIDS epidemic.

franceinfo: We are also talking about attacks on freedoms …

Yes, and this is problematic, because the freedom that one claims is conceived as a right to enjoy life as one pleases, permanently, and without obstacles.

This is a false conception: freedom is always limited by reality; and, in a civilized society, by the need to take account of others, and of the laws. All children must learn it, but also many adults to whom the omnipotence of desire and individualism have been preached so much that they forget the collective.

Isn’t there also a distrust of the authorities?

Of course. There is a distrust of scientists, which is due to the obscurantism conveyed, for years, by social networks; but also to the fact that, in 2020, such a serious disease, without a cure, seems inconceivable. There is mistrust of politicians. It is linked to the “all rotten” that the extreme right knows so well, but also to the errors that have been made by these policies (about masks for example). And, again, the reactions evoke childhood.

Faced with a ban imposed, in the name of danger, by his parents, the first reaction of a child is always to believe that they are lying to him to deprive him of a pleasure. He can only believe them if their explanations are coherent, and especially if they have previously, by always telling him the truth, gained his confidence.

It would therefore be important for our leaders to recognize their mistakes, but also the suffering endured by citizens since the start of the pandemic, which is largely underestimated.

This would be essential, because hearing oneself ask for efforts, without recognizing those that one has already made, is always felt as violence.