Listening and dialogue with your child, more necessary than ever in the time of the Covid. (GETTY IMAGES)

franceinfo: A virus that is circulating, classes that have reopened, but could close again. It is difficult for the parents, but also for the children themselves. How do they experience this situation?

Claude Halmos: It is important to be aware of the psychological difficulties that children may experience. So that it does not happen to them what is happening today to many adults, whose post-confinement suffering is interpreted by dramatizing them, and attributing them to weaknesses that would be personal to them. While, in many cases, they are only the consequence of too heavy things that they had to carry, due to the pandemic, and whose weight we refused to see. However, many things weigh heavily on children today.

Which ones?

Children need security to be well. That is to say a stable living environment, and an entourage of adults who are not too destabilized. Regarding their living environment, they can, if they are accompanied and explained to them, endure changes. But these changes must not be too frequent, especially if they are small, in their family, but also at school. However, in a few months, the students saw the school disappear from their lives (during confinement) then reappear, partially, and the threat of closure still looms. It is very unsettling for them.

You said they also need stable adults?

Yes. And stable adults, that does not mean rocks, without anguish, but adults capable of not placing their fears on them. Adults are all destabilized today: teachers, who teach in difficult conditions; and parents who are worried about the health, but also the economic future. Children are therefore crossed by the anxieties of these adults, and they are added to all those they themselves have, and whose importance and complexity are underestimated.

How can we help them?

The main point of support for a child is the dialogue he can have with an adult who listens to him and whom he trusts. This dialogue is for him a guardrail to which he can, whatever happens, hang on, and which allows him to stand up. And a child can only trust an adult if that adult doesn’t lie to him. That is to say if he does not hide his anxieties from him – which is useless, because the child feels them – but on the contrary explains them to him. By de-dramatizing them, and assuring him that, however difficult the situation may be, adults are able to take charge of and protect him. At this time, we should therefore focus on dialogue with children on the pandemic. In families, but also at school, by establishing, for example, in the classes, moments of regular exchanges on the subject. It would be an essential support for children and, therefore, a real prevention tool.