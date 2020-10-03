Paris, a bar in the 6th arrondissement. Since September 28, 2020, Parisian bars in particular, have been obliged to close their doors at 10 p.m. for health reasons related to Covid-19. Young people are particularly affected by these closures. (MAXPPP)

Since the start of the week, bars that have been closed in some towns or which in others restrict their opening hours; sports halls and swimming pools which will no longer open, gatherings that are prohibited or significantly reduced. Everyone’s life is affected, but young people seem to suffer from these limitations even more than their elders.

franceinfo: For what reasons do young people cope with this situation so badly?

Claude Halmos: The pandemic is hitting young people hard. It blocks their plans for studies, internships, and their job searches. For many, everything is on hold, without them knowing until when. This further aggravates a situation which the economic difficulties were already making very difficult; and creates for them very serious worries which are added to all those which they already have, because of the health situation.

Can you tell us more about their concerns?

Being deprived of a job is psychologically very stressful at all ages. Because it’s like being prevented from living half of your life. But it’s even more scary for young people. Because it is as if they were prohibited from entering adulthood; while they have generally done, in terms of studies and apprenticeships, everything needed to be able to leave their families, and become independent.

And the pandemic also restricts their festivities?

Of course, and this revolts them because they want to enjoy life, and it is necessary for their balance. These reactions, normal, are sometimes increased in some, because their education did not sufficiently prepare them to endure the limits, and the taking into account of the collective interest. But they are certainly, for all, the expression of a more general refusal of the difficulties encountered by their generation. And, to that, we must add the role played by the way we communicate with them.

That is to say ?

They are caught between an official communication which often seems from another age (as we have seen, in another field, with the Republican clothes of our Minister of Education), and the demagogic and dangerous speeches of people who are are self-proclaimed defenders of young people, and who claim to defend their right to pleasure, making it their main problem. And by forgetting others, like their economic problems, which are nevertheless essential.

In other words, we ask these young people, in one case, to obey without arguing, and in the other to continue playing, without worrying about the reality of the world. It is, in both cases, totally infantilizing.

However, young people are not only able to behave, even if it is difficult, in a responsible way, but also to organize themselves responsible responses to the health situation. They showed that they could, for example, organize themselves in their evenings, so that some do not drink, and can bring others home. We therefore do not see why they would not also be able to organize themselves the respect of barrier gestures. This would only suppose that we work to mobilize them, taking them seriously, and trusting them.