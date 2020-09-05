A truly unique return to school: a return to the unknown, the future is moving forward masked (GETTY IMAGES)

The children returned to school this week, and their parents, if they had not already done so, to their work. So it’s back to school for everyone, as it does every year. However, it is enough to speak with the people around you to realize that this re-entry is really very special. And we try to understand why with the psychoanalyst Claude Halmos.

franceinfo: How is this new school year unique?



Claude Halmos: Back to school is, each year, the moment when we all have to rediscover the habits and constraints that the freedom of the holidays had allowed us to forget. And it is not uncommon for people to complain about it. However, in this new school year 2020, everything is different because, the world we find having been deeply upset by the pandemic, and the changes that we had hoped to be temporary, proving, since they are still there, lasting, the problem for us would be rather not being able to find our habits. And it’s hard to live with.

For what reasons ?



We find a daily life modified by the pandemic: it imposes actions (washing hands, masks) on which we must constantly make the effort to think. And it forbids us others (like “the kiss” to say hello, for example). Which is more destabilizing than it seems, because these usual gestures are for us relaxing (we do them without thinking about it) and above all reassuring.

They are kinds of bodily landmarks, of which we are not aware, but which participate in a feeling of inner security that we need. And even more need in a period like this re-entry where we return, neither more nor less, into the unknown. In relation to the pandemic (its evolution, its duration), and in relation to the economic situation: how will companies resist? How are we going to save jobs?

The mask is also a symbol of this unknown: the future advances masked. And that explains (at least in part) the negative reactions it arouses, and which are often defensive reactions to a danger that we refuse to admit exists, because it is too scary.

What can help us?



When we are confronted, as we are, with serious difficulties, it is important not to deny, nor even to minimize their seriousness but, on the contrary, to look it in the face. To take the measure, and to seek in oneself, and around oneself – because it is essential to lean on the others – the necessary forces to face it.

It’s a fight and like all fights it’s tough, but you can win it. And even come out of it more solid, because we will have proved to ourselves that we were more capable than we thought, of adapting, and of resisting.

And this fight is also important for children, who will surely have, given the evolution of the world, great changes to face. And who need adults to show them, by their example, that we can continue to live even if everything around us changes.