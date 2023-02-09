Minister of Mines and Energy stated that mining activity is “essential” and respects “sustainability” and “safety”

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirastated on Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) that in Yanomami land “what exists is illegal mining, not mining”. The statement was made in conversation with journalists at the Planalto Palace.

Silveira also said that mining respects “sustainability” and the “security”. highlighted to be “important” not to be confused with illegal mining. In addition to declaring that the mining activity is “essential, including with the energy transition”.

Another subject that Silveira discussed with journalists was Petrobras’ pricing policy. He stated that there is “all government” one “concern”.

The minister declared that there was no policy defined by the president’s team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), but that the discussion of the subject should “go deeper” in the next weeks. He said he was informed by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance).

Silveira also stated that Lula defends the possibility of revising the state-owned company’s investment plan. “It is a very sensitive issue and has to be debated with great caution and sensitivity because we live in a globalized world. Today, investment can be here as anywhere in the world”said the minister.

ELETROBRAS

Silveira said he agreed with Lula that “the terms of privatization left the Brazilian State at a disadvantage” even though “models of corporations have the same format”. He said that his role, as Minister of Mines and Energy, is to make the portfolio carry out its function of “implementer of public policy and regulator to place Eletrobras within the new nature”. The company will act as a private company working “in favor” of the Brazilian population.

The minister recalled his “1st action” when assuming command of the folder to demand the presentation of the investment plan of Eletrobras and other private companies for the year. He said that the action was necessary to be able to implement public policies to “search for a balance between energy security and tariff affordability” and advance “in the renewable and clean energy matrix”.

BOLSONARO GOVERNMENT

Silveira said he believes in politics with building links through dialogue. For the minister, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “proved the policy of shouting does not lead anywhere, on the contrary, to retreat”. He declared that Lula has the political profile that “likes good politics”.