Before the 25th anniversary of the film’titanic‘, the film directed by James Cameron is a trend again, which is why a rerun of the project where Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet stole the hearts of millions.

The reaction of fans was very positive, so some curious facts about the history of jack and roseeven a young woman turned viral because of the great resemblance she presents with the protagonist of the film.

Geena Hunta girl who makes content for the platform TikTok Since 2020, she has gone viral, becoming a beauty blogger with more than 400,000 followers on the social network.

And it is that the young woman gained popularity for her makeup advice and for being an expert about the ‘skin care‘.

In the influencer’s videos, she always appeared wearing her straight red hair, but when she combs it with waves, she has an extreme resemblance to Rose DeWitt Bukater, the main character in the movie ‘Titanic’, who lives a passionate romance with Jack Dawson.

Many users have commented that Geena has very similar traits to the renowned actress hollywoodKate Winslet, so she put the signs to the test and dressed as her.

“Rose, is that you?”, “You look just like Kate in ‘Titanic’, how beautiful”, “OMG, the resemblance is incredible”, “You look like Kate Winslet’s daughter, I can’t believe it”, “She looks more like Rose than the same Rose”, “I never thought I saw someone equal to Kate Winslet” or “How beautiful, you are the unrecognized double of Kate”, read comments.

In the clip where the Internet celebrity dresses as Rose, she models a dress very similar to the one she wore during the scene where the protagonist attends a gala dinner, with her characteristic natural makeup.

Due to the good reception that the first video had, Geena once again dressed as Rose wearing a navy blue dress and a white corset, in addition to the famous ‘heart of the ocean’ necklace that ended in the depth of the sea.

Shocked by the great resemblance, Internet users did not hesitate to comment that they want her to be the one to play the role of the protagonist in the ‘Titanic’ in case they plan to record it again in the future.

“You could do Rose without problems, the only thing left is for them to announce the re-recording of Titanic”, “She would look good in the role of Rose”, “They should choose her if she is a great Titanic again”, “And look no further for the remake of Titanic, here is its protagonist”, are one of the most prominent comments in the post.

VIDEO. It’s IDENTICAL! They find the DOUBLE of Rose from the movie ‘Titanic’

