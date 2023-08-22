It was the 1933 sighting that began the modern myth-making around an elusive monster that survived deep in the Highland loch





Almost a century after the last sightings, the Loch Ness monster continues to fascinate and intrigue: the biggest search of the last 50 years will start in a few days using drones and sophisticated acoustic equipment. As reported by the Guardian, hundreds of volunteers from around the world are reaching the shores of the Scottish lake of Loch Ness, currently at its lowest level since 1989 due to climate change, so they have good hopes of finally spotting Nessie, the monster’s affectionate nickname. The weekend appointment

The appointment is for the weekend, when enthusiasts of all nationalities will take part – on site and online – in the largest hunt organized by the Loch Ness Center on the trail of the mysterious creature. The searches, which will last two days, will focus on the surface of the largest body of fresh water in the country by volume, to find interruptions in the water and any unexplained movements. In partnership with the Loch Ness Exploration volunteer research group, the hunt will enlist surveying equipment that has never been used before, including drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air with infrared cameras, as well as a hydrophone to detect beeps below the surface.

The new hunt Over the years, scientists and amateur enthusiasts have tried to find evidence of a large fish such as a sturgeon living in the lake, which is 230 meters deep, or even a prehistoric marine reptile such as a plesiosaur, but so far without success. “It has always been our goal to record, study and analyze all kinds of behaviors and phenomena that may be more difficult to explain,” said Alan McKenna, member of Loch Ness Explorationwhich will inform volunteers live every morning on what to look for and how to record the results.

“Our hope is to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface research, you will have a real opportunity to contribute personally to this mystery which has already captivated so many around the world,” he said. stressed McKenna.While tourism in the Highlands continues to reel from the combined impact of Brexit, depopulation and the cost of living crisis, from the renewed interest in the legend of the mythical monster comes an important opportunity to relaunch the region. So in the summer of 2023 there was an “incredible” increase in bookings at local hotels and attendance at the various attractions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

