Faced with the enormity of the climate crisis, it is easy to be tempted to look for easy answers. A miraculous technology, an international agreement that saves us, a deus ex machina to get us out of the quagmire. To think like this is to not understand what is coming our way, or what is already here: the unprecedented and disruptive climate events that are already part of our daily lives. In the face of a crisis of this magnitude, choosing is losing: we have to go all out for the climate.

We know that renewable energy sources like wind and solar are crucial to reducing carbon emissions. Fortunately, these sources are already fundamental pillars of efforts to contain global warming. However, the sun and wind are intermittent and depend on very specific geographical and climatic conditions. To mitigate these intermittencies, large batteries are essential, although they face challenges that limit their use. Although its costs have been reducing, they remain high, its storage capacity is limited and its manufacturing depends on scarce materials. Hydrogen also offers a promising alternative for energy storage and transportation, although it requires substantial increases in production efficiency and huge investments in infrastructure.

Capturing and storing carbon dioxide is another way to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Under favorable conditions, these technologies can capture up to 90% of CO₂ emissions. Its use is especially useful in industries that are difficult to decarbonize, such as cement and steel production, for example. But of course, it is not feasible in all scenarios or in all applications, so it is just one more option to explore.

Nuclear energy will also play a fundamental role in this mix of solutions. As an energy source that does not generate greenhouse gases, nuclear energy offers constant and reliable generation of electricity, complementing the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Although its public image remains negative, nuclear energy is today much safer for human health than hydrocarbons. The new generation of nuclear plants would be very useful to confront the climate crisis. However, the reluctance of many governments and private companies to embark on a nuclear development program means that this energy source will only be available in the long term.

Other less conventional technologies will also play a role in the fight against climate change. Fertilizing ocean ecosystems could encourage the growth of algae and phytoplankton that store carbon at low cost. Other marine fertilization techniques will combat ocean acidification. Techniques for adding tiny salt particles to certain clouds over the sea could increase the amount of solar radiation they reflect, removing it from the atmosphere before it can warm it. Generating a layer of reflective particles in the stratosphere could have a similar effect, rapidly reducing temperatures and helping to reduce climate risks. A great deal of scientific research will have to be completed before such proposals can be put into practice. But if we want to go all out for the climate, we must not accept exclusions a priori.

Each of these technologies has its place and none can solve the climate crisis alone. Seeing climate strategies as alternatives to choose from is getting off on the wrong foot. What is desirable is a comprehensive approach that combines all these technologies to maximize their strengths and compensate for the limitations that each one has.

Combining renewable energy with the use of batteries and with new technologies for the use of hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and nuclear energy can create an efficient, reliable and flexible energy system. The use of the oceans to store carbon naturally complements the capture and storage of this element, thus providing multiple ways to sequester CO₂ without polluting the atmosphere. To go all out against the climate crisis, we cannot exclude options in advance or give in to false alternatives.

Our objective must be to take advantage of the strengths of all the green technologies that are being developed to have a comprehensive strategy against emissions.

If we fail, the costs of our inaction will be stratospheric. Millions of lives are at stake, as well as the prosperity and stability of the human species. There are no half measures in this area.

