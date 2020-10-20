After Wales in the United Kingdom, Ireland is the second nation in Europe which is preparing to return to the general containment box. From this Wednesday evening, all the inhabitants of the Republic in the south of the island will have to stay at home for six weeks. This is not quite comparable to the known lockdowns last spring. The schools will thus remain partially open. “We cannot and will not allow the future of our children and young people to be another victim of this disease”, promises Micheal Martin, the Irish taoiseach (prime minister), at the head of a coalition with the two false right-wing parties (Fianna Fail and Finn Gael) and environmentalists.

But, for the rest, it begins to resemble it furiously: “non-essential” businesses, as well as hairdressing salons, leisure centers and cultural places must draw the curtain. Restaurants and pubs are allowed to serve, but only for take out. Public transport only operates at 25% of its capacity. It is not authorized, except for imperative reasons of work or health, to leave a radius of five kilometers around its residence. And it is also forbidden to receive at home people foreign to the home, with the exception of citizens living alone, who may possibly form a “solidarity bubble” with another home …

Irish government rejects group immunity strategy

“It can create confusion, loneliness and despair”, concedes Micheal Martin. But by announcing these more drastic measures than elsewhere at this stage, the Irish Prime Minister insists on a “Hope” : “If we all pull together in the same direction for the next six weeks, we will have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas in a correct way …” According to him, the Irish government rejects both zero risk, “Unrealistic”in matters of Covid, but also the strategy of group immunity which, by letting the virus circulate and causing even more deaths – in particular in the most vulnerable categories -, would be “Immoral” .

As long as we don’t have a safe vaccine, we will have to live in this pattern …Micheal Martin, Irish Prime Minister

Under these conditions, the Irish authorities evoke a “New standard with periodic re-adjustments”: “We are working to curb the virus when it is spreading fast, and we are working to reopen our society and our economy as widely as possible when it becomes possible to do so again,”still explains the taoiseach. As long as we do not have a safe vaccine, we will have to live in this pattern… ”

The health system is overheating, Sinn Fein asks for more resources

Far from these soothing accents of Micheal Martin, the left opposition, with Sinn Fein in particular, which came first in the last elections, points to a real bankruptcy in the health management of the crisis. Thus, while Europe has once again become the epicenter of the pandemic, Ireland remains rather average: the incidence rate per 100,000 people stands at 261 currently, well below the United Kingdom, of France or Spain, but its health system and its hospitals are already largely overheating.

A fortnight ago, health experts recommended a move to more drastic measures, but they were not heard by the government. Not without calling for “additional aid” for workers and companies who will be durably affected by the reconfinement, as well as a moratorium on all housing eviction procedures, Mary Lou McDonald, the president of Sinn Féin, calls for additional resources for public hospitals and strengthening of protective measures in schools.