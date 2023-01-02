Erdogan said at a conference that exports to the European Union increased 12 percent in 2022, adding that Turkey is working on the goal of becoming one of the ten largest exporters in the world.

In an attempt to mitigate the repercussions of worsening inflation on the industry, the Energy Regulatory Authority in Turkey decided to reduce electricity prices for consumers in the industrial sector, which the country relies on to drive economic growth in addition to tourism.

Turkey suffers from the highest inflation rates in nearly a quarter of a century, amid a loose monetary policy by the Turkish Central Bank, to satisfy Erdogan’s desire, which led to a sharp decline of the Turkish lira over the past two years.

The latest data indicates that the trade balance deficit in Turkey rose from January to November by 153.4 percent to $99.8 billion.

Under an economic program unveiled last year, Turkey aims to achieve a current account surplus through increased exports and low interest rates, despite high inflation and the lira’s decline in past years.

The rise in global energy and commodity prices made it difficult to achieve this goal.