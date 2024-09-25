“We have just been informed that there are only three guides in Uksim and they are coming with everything,” said Andrés, who had a handheld attached to his shirt. He is one of the organizers of the brigade. “Who is available for a water railing?”Marcos shouted.

The water was contained in bottles of all sizes, in canisters, even in containers that had been used to store gasoline. Some were intended for consumption, but others were used to put out the fire. They quickly loaded up three cars, covered their faces and left. Three hours later the fire was still active. They did not return to the base..

AME1702. CÓRDOBA (ARGENTINA), 09/23/2024.- A group of firefighters prepare to fight a forest fire this Monday, in Intiyaco near Villa Berna, province of Córdoba (Argentina). EFE/ STR Photo:EFE Share

Below, Humayanek had just returned home. He had to evacuate his property when the fire began to spread. “If they tell us that we have to evacuate again, we have everything ready. From the moment the fires start, you are always on alert because it depends on the wind,” he said.

The scene was repeated throughout the National Route 38 which crosses several of the towns affected by the fire: there were tents where residents gathered. They usually have a table with food and many containers of water, with which they try to put out the fire.

These firefighters help put out fires in places in Argentina where firefighters have not arrived or where they have already been and which have caught fire again. They are organized. There are different roles.

There are those who are in charge of getting donations, those who do not dare to enter the fire and they handlethose who must take care of the base or those in charge of tracking down all those who left.

Share The raging forest fire in the central Argentine province of Córdoba, which has razed thousands of hectares in recent days, has four active outbreaks on Monday and the risk remains “extreme” in the area. Photo:EFE

“Let’s activate the handrail on this side,” shouted one of the brigade members. It is on a wide path, up on the hill. There were about 20 people trying to control the fire with bottles that came from below. He was wearing gloves, goggles and his face was covered in dirt. “I have been here for four days. That’s how it is, we go where we are needed. Today the fire started strongly in Aguas Azules, where we were yesterday and now it has reached here,” he said.

“Exemplary management is in the hands of the neighbors and the solidarity of the people. There are a lot of people who collaborate in a lot of ways. The State is still absent and this has been happening for many years,” he added.

Mark, from 38 years oldhad just come down. “We were first in Aguas Azules, it’s hell there. And we’ve been here since morning,” he said.

They brought him a tangerine and gave him some boots. “A neighbor took up a collection because I was dealing with these melted boots,” he said, while showing his boots. He lives a few kilometers from where they were trying to control the fire. “If this spread, it would reach the neighborhood, that’s why they are stopping here.” You are at home and suddenly you see the whole flame starting to rise“A few days ago it was two kilometers away and now we have it here,” he said.

“We are asking for a declaration of national emergency,” he stressed.

On Tuesday, the administration of Javier Milei reported that they sent resources: two helicopters, three water-dropping planes and 48 brigade members.

This morning, the deputies of the Civic Coalition joined the request “in order to strengthen the state’s response capacity to fight fires, restore damaged areas, prevent new outbreaks and provide comprehensive assistance to affected families.” They demanded the “lack of agility in the response and availability of resources to fight the fire” hours before Milei announced that he will travel to the province.

LUCILA MARIN

THE NATION (ARGENTINA)/ GDA