In a search for healthier options in the preparation of foodthe air fryer It has become popular as a promising alternative to traditional frying in oil.

The air fryerwhich uses hot air to cook food, has gained popularity in homes and is being studied by experts in health.

How healthy is it to use the air fryer?

The air fryer has stood out for its ability to produce foods with less fat and calories compared to traditional frying.

By using only a small amount of oil or even going without it altogether, this device offers a lighter and more less greasy for enjoy fried foods.

Preliminary studies suggest that the cooking through air fryer can help reduce saturated fat intake and the formation of harmful compounds associated with deep frying, such as acrylamide and aldehydes.

Besides, the air fryer tends to better preserve nutrients of food due to its faster cooking method and lower temperatures compared to traditional frying.

Despite these benefits, it is important to keep in mind that the health general of a meal It doesn't just depend on the cooking method but also the ingredients used and the portions consumed.

Therefore, although the air fryer It may be a healthier option compared to frying in oil, it is crucial to follow a balanced, moderate-fat diet to maintain good health.

Which is healthier: the air fryer or the conventional oven?

Compare the air fryer with the conventional oven raises an interesting question about which is the best option in terms of health.

Both appliances use hot air to cook food, but they differ in the amount of fat needed and the final result.

The conventional oven is known for its versatility and ability to cook a wide variety of foods, from roasted vegetables to baked pastries.

While the oven does not require oil for cooking, some dishes may need a light spray of oil to prevent sticking or to improve their texture and flavor.

In comparison, the air fryer uses less or no oil which can result in lighter, less greasy foods.

However, the choice between air fryer and the conventional oven depends largely on personal preferences and the types of foods you want to prepare.

While the air fryer may be better suited for foods that are traditionally fried, such as French fries or breaded chicken, the conventional oven is still the best option for a wide variety of recipes that call for baking, roasting or gratin.