The author of the best-selling book “Wongozero”, mercilessly distorted in the popular series “Epidemic”, Yana Wagner in her new book “The Tunnel” again subjects people spoiled by civilization to a tough test. This time, the time and place of the disaster are limited much more strictly: for unknown reasons, about 500 drivers and passengers of various vehicles are isolated for 28 hours in the three-kilometer North-West Tunnel under the Moscow River. Critic Lidia Maslova presents the book of the week especially for Izvestia.

Yana Wagner

“Tunnel”

Moscow, AST Publishing House: edited by Elena Shubina, 2024 – 569 p.

As in “Wongozer,” the writer’s main interest is not so much the mechanism of occurrence, details of development and ways to eliminate the next “apocalypse,” be it a pandemic or a man-made disaster, but rather the collapse of humanity. You can try with all your might to delay the latter, you can be sincerely horrified by it (including by looking inside yourself), try to clumsily unscrew it back and even find cunning ways of self-justification, but, alas, it is almost impossible to avoid it – if the coincidence is unsuccessful, to put it mildly circumstances. Once again, extreme external dangers are modeled primarily to highlight and explore the internal, family and personal problems of the central characters.

By compressing the chronotope in The Tunnel and thus increasing the concentration of suspense, Wagner complicates the narrative structure compared to Wongozer. If at that time the narration was led single-handedly by the heroine, who not only sought, together with her family and fellow travelers, to avoid death, but also engaged in careful introspection, then in the polyphonic “Tunnel” there are much more internal voices. The point of view constantly switches smoothly between several dozen characters. Only three of them have names – these are the passengers of the Toyota RAV4, the bespectacled engineer Mitya, his second wife Sasha and his 16-year-old daughter from his first marriage Asya, who for various reasons are equally dissatisfied with their husband and father. Wagner identifies the rest by the models of their cars: the mother is a Peugeot, the beauty is a Cayenne. Sometimes it turns out quite funny, as in the case of the owner of the UAZ “Patriot”: the fat “Patriot” ideally corresponds to the caricatured concept of a patriot from the point of view of the liberal intelligentsia – rude, big-faced, with a stock of two-liter “tits” of the “Zhigulevsky” and visceral class hatred for the inhabitants Rublevki. They are personified by a couple from a scarlet convertible – “a handsome broad-shouldered man in a linen shirt and a long-haired tanned nymph,” with whom the police lieutenant falls in love at first sight.

In principle, the motley contingent of the “Tunnel” can be considered as a model of society or, if you like, civil society in miniature. At one extreme are the influential and for the time being mysterious passengers of the Maybach Pullman limousine: one of the key and most expressive figures of the novel is a giant monstrous official in a suit, compiling a list of all the inhabitants of the tunnel and periodically barking “Stop the mess!” The “opposition,” no more attractive, is represented by a handcuffed passenger in a traffic police car under the supervision of two policemen (a fat, nasty captain and a handsome young lieutenant). At the beginning of the panic, this smiling criminal, like the Joker, manages to escape, and throughout the entire novel, the “cheerful prisoner” turns up the heat, suddenly appearing at one point or another in the tunnel, unleashing dangerous provocative activity and manipulating frightened people. What oppresses them most is not even the fear of being left without drinking water, food, air and light (at some point, attempts by enterprising migrant workers to make a hole in the wall with a jackhammer plunge the entire tunnel into pitch darkness), but the unknown: why no one rushes to their aid and in general were there anyone left on the surface who could help them?

“The Tunnel” is preceded by an epigraph from the educational British dystopia “Lord of the Flies”: “If it had been light, they would have burned with shame. But the night was black all around.” In William Golding's much-quoted work, which shows the inexorable laws of social Darwinism using the example of children and adolescents, there are plenty of other catchphrases that echo The Tunnel, for example: “He suddenly realized how tiresome life is when you have to re-pave every path and almost always watch your walking feet.” The tiresome claustrophobic feeling of people tossing around in a confined space and wandering or running (as long as there is enough strength and air) back and forth, Wagner conveys very convincingly, for example, through the eyes of a policeman falling asleep on the move, who searches the tunnel in search of an escaped prisoner: “The tunnel has long ceased to be homogeneous and decomposed in his mind into fragments, a series of reference points by which he could already measure not only distance, but also time: a long refrigerator with Polish license plates, a gray Land Rover with a bright sticker on the spare tire, a grimy Gazelle “Drinks” Chernogolovka”, a yellow Citroen in which a large and anxious red dog does not sleep, a silver sedan with a bunch of dying peonies on the rear shelf, a trampled folder with papers, an Opel station wagon with a tiny baby in the cradle. And about five minutes after the baby, a Volkswagen stuck under the grill will appear and the next circle will begin – past the Opel, a folder, peonies, a dog, a Gazelle, a Polish refrigerator and a dead motorcyclist, to the locked gate on the other side, where it will be necessary again turn back”.

One of the most important characters in the “Tunnel”, defined not through his Škoda Rapid, but through his profession, is the “little sad dentist”, but even the ability, at first fearfully and timidly, and then more and more confidently (as the bloodiness of what is happening) to perform The functions of a doctor are not the main thing in it. Much more interesting is his relationship not with patients, but with an old white diabetic cat, which the owner carries in a carrier. A psychologically turning point is the episode when an almost dying cowardly domestic cat, who knows no other food except canned food, is forced to devour a dead bird: “The cat had already eaten a sparrow, another sparrow, and at that very moment was eating a tit, which he didn’t even have to pluck. The bones crunched, the bones crunched, his pupils were wide, like peas. The mattress underneath was covered with feathers” (and this is not the most spectacular scene involving a miraculously transformed cat).

