The barber youna He reappeared on social networks after the words that his ex-partner Samahara Lobatón said on América Televisión. Let’s remember that Melissa Klug’s daughter indicated that she respects him and that they will seek the well-being of her minor, but that she is not in her plans to resume a relationship with him. Given this, the influencer did not hesitate to publish a message that would be directed towards Samahara and that talks about letting go of the person she considered “the love of her life”.

“It is easy to say, but they have no idea how much it costs to let go of the person you thought (that) would be for life,” is read in the message he posted on his Instagram account.

The text was shared through their Instagram stories. Photo: Youna/Instagram

