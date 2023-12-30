Nebenzya: if not for the air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, there would have been no casualties among civilians

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, in response to accusations against Russia of attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, said that the cause of the death of civilians was the Ukrainian air defense system. Mutual attacks by diplomats followed massive missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces against targets on Ukrainian territory.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council, UK Permanent Representative Barbara Woodward spoke about Russia's responsibility, pointing out that there would have been more civilian casualties if not for the air defense system that Ukraine receives from the international community.

Nebenzya responded by calling such a statement cynical, considering that Ukrainian missiles, having missed or gone off course, fall on residential buildings and civilian objects, and called on the UK to stop supplying air defense missiles to Kyiv.

It's hard to imagine greater cynicism. If it weren't for the work of the Ukrainian air defense, there would simply be no casualties among civilians Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The permanent representative also accused Ukraine of violating international humanitarian law, which, according to him, also led to the death of Ukrainians. At the same time, he admitted that the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive attack on “military targets throughout Ukraine.”

Nebenzya said that nothing threatens civilians in Ukraine

The Permanent Representative at the UN Security Council meeting also voiced Russia’s task in Ukraine. According to him, Moscow is trying to prevent the authorities of the republic from “finally destroying their people.” In turn, nothing threatens peaceful Ukrainians, the Ukrainian language and Ukrainian culture.

Photo: Joint Forces Operation/Handout/Reuters

“The special operation is not directed against them, but against the criminal Kyiv regime, which did not want to end the war against its own fellow citizens in the Donbass. [Президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky and his clique made their criminal choice, and for all citizens of Ukraine. Our task now is to prevent him from completely destroying his people,” Nebenzya said, adding that “the time of the authorities in Kyiv is quickly running out.”

The strike on targets in Ukraine was called a response to the attack on the Novocherkassk ship

A massive blow was delivered to Kyiv, Kharkov, Lvov, Odessa and other cities of Ukraine on the morning of Friday, December 29. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that critically important facilities were attacked: a military plant in Kyiv and a port in Odessa. Dead and injured are reported. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, in particular, reported that three people were under the rubble in a warehouse damaged by rocket debris in the Shevchenko district.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat said that Ukrainian military personnel have not seen so many targets on their monitors at the same time for a long time. According to him, Moscow launched “everything except the Calibers,” in particular, the Kinzhal, S-300, cruise and ballistic missiles, UAVs, Kh-22 or Kh-32.

The monitors displayed targets in almost all airspace, in all areas and in all directions Yuri Ignat Ukrainian Air Force speaker

Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, suggested that the attacks on Ukraine were Russia’s response to the attack of the large landing ship Novocherkassk on December 26 in the port of Feodosia.