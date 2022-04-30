In these last hours, the former Amici dancer Royal Agate, he was keen to inform everyone of what is happening in his life. After the discovery of leukemia, she went through all the treatments and after two years, she finished all the chemotherapy.

This obviously does not mean to be healed, but it is an important step given what he has experienced. The woman has a 4-year-old girl, who gave her the strength to face this long battle.

Agata Reale participated in Amici in 2007 and right from the start she showed herself to everyone for hers courage and his determination. A short time later she also participated in the program The Coachwhich airs on 7 Gold.

Unfortunately, in April 2020, doctors discovered that she was suffering from Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia. She underwent all screening shortly after the wedding, as she was fainted in home.

For two long years he struggled with the whole force that he had inside of him. In the period of Valentine’s Day he also made an appeal to his followers him, in which he asked to donate blood, as it can save lives. Just a few days ago the doctors told her that she finally has finished the two years of chemotherapy.

Seen the finish line important that he has reached, in these last hours he has kept us going back to everything he has experienced since the discovery of illness. She has decided to publish a long post on social media.

The long message of Agata Reale on her profile

It’s hard to explain that moment when they tell you they have cancer! Words so strong that they are scary, the word that has accompanied me for years is leukemia! Yet I was just afraid of leaving my baby even though I knew I was leaving her in good hands! I would have been quiet, but a daughter deserves a mother … It is difficult to explain what it means to have the pic, you feel a pinch inside the arm and then they insert a small little tube into you, slowly following its vein in a path to think about it is impressive, it is difficult to explain the feeling of closing in the bathroom and shave your hair, I remember that, only in the eyes of those next to me at that moment closed in the bathroom with me, I remember that razor well, I used it as a sense of challenge against the monster, as if to say I’ll show you I ugly beast.