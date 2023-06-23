The phenomenon ‘Of the child’ It is a weather pattern that occurs periodically in the tropical Pacific. This could have a major impact on global weather patterns. So also in Australia, although not found in the Tropical Pacific, this phenomenon can affect the region in various ways.

It is as a result of this meteorological phenomenon that scientists have predicted The most intense ‘El Niño’ in history in Australia.

The results of how this phenomenon could affect the region was obtained after an analysis carried out by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, which dedicated its efforts to projecting how this phenomenon will affect it.

The analysis was considered by the Prof. Eliot Jacobson as “hard to believe”, because they are the most extreme forecasts that have been given.

“The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has had the most extreme and most accurate forecasts of the development of El Niño. But this forecast, just released, is so extreme it’s hard to believe I’m seeing it. 3.0°C on Oct. 3, 2°C in November”wrote Eliot Jacobson on Twitter.

In case the forecast of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology If fulfilled, we would be talking about an unusual phenomenon that could be considered a “super El Niño” never before recorded.

Although the forecast shows an extreme picture, this could not be fully assumed, since other predictions made by other agencies have placed the surface temperature of the ocean in a much more cautious range.

However, most models agree that these years we will face an unparalleled ‘El Niño’ event.

As data, it should be considered that the most intense ‘El Niño’ previously recorded occurred in 2015 with a reference of 2.6°C and in 1997 when the area reached a reference of 2.4°C.