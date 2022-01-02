My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is the new film of the franchise created by Kouhei Horikoshi, one that takes place outside of the official canon of the anime series. If this is the first time that you will see any production of this series, you will understand it from beginning to end as if you were watching a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The story of this film takes place in a world where 80% of the population has a special ability (known as quirk), some of the planet’s inhabitants choose to become powerful heroes. Our group of protagonists: Bakugo, Todoroki Y Midoriya They are students of an academy that is dedicated to training people to fight evil.

In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, this group is on their internship at Europe for the Endeavor Heroes Agency, one of the most important in the world. But, it appears Humarize, an association of villains seeking to destroy everyone’s abilities to create peace. His plan is to direct bombs that disperse a poisonous gas to where there is a large concentration of heroes and thus kill those who have powers.

In the middle of all that Midoriya He was accused of a false murder, so he will have to face this threat and save the world from devastation.

Rody Soul, a new hero of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

If you are not a fan of the franchise Kouhei Horikoshi, from the first moment you will notice some winks that will keep you on the edge of the seat. For example, the design of the main villain of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will remind you of a powerful being of the universe Marvel.

He is accompanied by Rody soul, a new character for the franchise who has become a community favorite. This duo of boys with special abilities will show us their past and their hearts while saving the world. Its dynamics is one of the cutest of the anime movies of 2021. Surely, there will be many moments when it will make you smile.

I do not want to delve too much into the details of their relationship because it is a fundamental part of the main story of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ MissionI just want to let you know that it is one of the main reasons not to miss this movie. The main arc of this new character in the franchise has a good narrative weight.

Unlike other animated films where the deuteragonist is not so important or takes a backseat, here we are introduced to themes with which we can empathize, such as social inequality, the search for identity, etc.

The Latin Spanish dubbing of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

A controversial topic in anime in Latin America it is always the adaptation to Latin Spanish. In the case of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission there were major changes in both the voice cast and production values.

Renowned artists like Samuel Lazcano or Gabriel Basurto They return to this anime movie to characterize the main characters. In addition, we have the participation of Sebastian Reggio in the voice of Midoriya, the protagonist of the play. The full cast list is:

Izuku Midoriya – Sebastián Reggio (Spanish) / Daiki Yamashita (Japanese)

Katsuki Bakugo – Rómulo Bernal (Spanish) / Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese)

Shoto Todoroki – Juan Felipe Sierra Cortes (Spanish) / Yuki Kaji (Japanese)

Endeavor – Manuel Ricardo Bastos (Spanish) / Tetsu Inada (Japanese)

Flect Turn – Gabriel Basurto (Spanish) / Kazuya Nakai (Japanese)

Pino – Isis Crystal Leyva (Spanish) / Megumi Hayashibara (Japanese)

Rody Soul – Samuel Lazcano, (Spanish) / Ryo Yoshizawa (Japanese)

Similarly, Funimation has reiterated that you will be able to enjoy a subtitled version with its original language or with the dubbing into Latin Spanish.

The amazing animation

A very strong point for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is your animation. The direction of the animation of Yutaka nakamura It shines in the fight sequences between heroes and villains, where we have shots with exciting twists, forceful and fluid scenes. Even as if it were a more traditional superhero movie, there is a scene with a long storyboard that emulates long shots of action from Hollywood as we would expect in Spiderman: No Way Home.

The camera constantly moves, flies between hits, and revolves around our heroes in intricate sequences, as the fights match the stakes in the story with a surprising amount of blood and serious injuries.

Similarly, the composer’s music Yuki hayashi accompany this artistic direction with heroic themes with the metal section.

But also My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission It has its detriments, it is an exciting film to see from beginning to end, but there will be elements that lack sense because it is an independent film of the main anime series, if you are a red bone fan of the saga … maybe, it is not a movie for you. For example, the characters of the saga are wasted a lot, the screen time of Todoroki, Bakugo Y Hawks or Uraraka they are minimal.

In fact, several prominent characters from the franchise disappeared from this production.

Plus, there will be special abilities we’ll never see again, or characters we grow fond of who are destined to disappear from the main series. But, beyond that, the traditional formula of Kohei Horikoshi it is in every aspect of this production.

It’s worth it?

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission it has very good animation, an engaging story, and iconic characters. It is a complete and satisfying package, it will not be a movie that makes history, but it will be one that you can enjoy with family and friends.

Even if you are not a fan of the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi, you will find elements with which you can get excited and scream.