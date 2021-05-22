Wide baseball cap, dark sunglasses, black mask … yes Kimi Raikkonen (Finland, 41 years old) It was recognizable only by the face, a double could have appeared in this interview and it would not be a surprise either. But no, the tattoos and the low, imperturbable voice give him away in each of his answers. From time to time he laughs, a characteristic that sets him apart from the young man from Espoo who revolutionized Formula 1 at the turn of the century with McLaren. He has 21 victories, 18 pole positions and 103 podiums in the World Cup, plus a title, that of 2007, which is the last that Ferrari achieved. Its great statistical milestone, however, are the 334 major prizes contested, and adding, that make him the pilot with the most participations in all history. But it is better not to ask Raikkonen about the numbers, because he has already said several times that he does not care.

“I have a Scalextric McLaren, maybe 2003, with Kimi’s name on the sides.” What F1 souvenirs do you have at home?

—I have trophies, some are original and others are replicas because McLaren, for example, kept them. I don’t even know where I have them, down there in a room. But they are all in their boxes, they have been like this for years. I suppose I had a toy car when I was little, but I don’t remember it very well. I had motocross bikes, my brother was three when he started and I possibly started a little older.

—For the videos he shares on Instagram, his two sons (Robin and Rianna) they do quite well with the go-kart or motocross bike at home. For the expert, do they go fast?

“I don’t see it that way, honestly, I don’t know if they’re good or bad.” I’m happy because they found something they like, one day they do one thing and another day another. Children are like that, whatever they do they enjoy without thinking about what they are going to end up doing in their life. Much better to do things outside the home, be it football or whatever, than to do nothing.

“Has he stopped before since he was a father?”

–(Shakes his head flatly and laughs). They are gossip.

“Any chronic pain from being an F1 driver for two decades?”

“Yes, I’m not that young anymore.” I have always been active, things happen, but it is normal for me and the pains have been there for years and years, so it is no different from any other day. In general, I suppose some of those problems come from driving and others simply because I’m getting old, but that’s different. When you use your body, it is what you have.

– Leaving F1 and coming back later, is it bad because it forces you to readjust, in the case of Alonso? Or is it better because it allows you to come back fresher and extend your sports career in the championship?

“I don’t think it’s either one or the other.” In my case it was like this (He lengthened his career after a two-season break, left after 2009 and returned in 2012), but it depends a lot on the person, whether you follow it or not. For example, sometimes it’s good to get out of the politics behind F1 and all that nonsense surrounding racing and sport. But other than that, I don’t think it makes any major difference.

What is it like to drive around the top-10 with Alfa Romeo for someone who has won a few races?

—It’s not that different, we do the same job and it depends a lot on the car you have to know where you will finish in the race. The car continues to score a lot in F1, but what we do on a weekend is not different, you drive as fast as you can to achieve the best possible result. That is basically my job.

—When he got to F1 he would look at Salo, Hakkinen, Schumacher. Now you are the benchmark, the most experienced. What do you think of the young people who come to the grill?

—I think that, in general, everyone is different and does what seems best in their life. In any sport, during the last twenty years, each time you start to compete younger in the elite and life has changed in that direction. I have nothing against it, in my case I also started quite young, although I was 21 years old, that was to start early.

—Some of them are very involved in social networks, or do a few simulator races from home.

“If you like …

“I can’t imagine him doing that kind of thing …

“Because I have better things to do!” My family, my children. I do not have time to do that and I do not want to spend hours and hours, I have already ridden enough throughout my life (laughs).

How interested are you in the rule change and the next generation of cars that will arrive next year?

“I hope you do what is expected, what they say.” I don’t know how many differences there will be, you can see many variables in the simulations but you don’t see reality until you get to the first race and you feel the slip-ups, the ease of following another car or the overtaking. But I trust that it will happen and there will be more equality, it will be good for the sport.

—I know a two-time world rally champion who is still racing at 59 years old and may still win another Dakar. Will you also reach 60 active?

“I honestly don’t know.” It is possible because there are many categories in which you can run and have fun, but I do not know because I have no plans. Racing beyond F1? Yes, it could be, but it depends on many factors. For example, I don’t love to travel, not even now. I like racing, but that involves a lot more than just racing. If I could come here, run and that’s it, that would be perfect. But this works like this. I want to spend as much time as possible with my family.