James Rodríguez returned to the Colombian National Team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The crack will wear the 10 of the tricolor again despite the fact that he is just getting in shape in his new team, São Paulo, from Brazil. Regarding the performance of the man from Cucuta, a history of the National Team stated: “He hasn’t played for a while, it’s going to cost him.”

This is the former striker Hamilton Ricard, who in an interview with Caracol Radio, referred to James, other players summoned by DT Néstor Lorenzo and the Venezuela National Team, Colombia’s first rival for their goal of qualifying for Mexico-United States-Canada 2026.

“I would have to appeal to those who come best and those who have the most competitive rhythm. They have to start hitting first. For example, James, who hasn’t played for a while, will have a hard time. Training sessions are not the same as training sessions. matches. I would appeal to those who come best at the moment because we need to start hitting from the start “affirmed the ex-soccer player about what should be the starting eleven against Venezuela.

The 49-year-old from Valle del Cauca was asked if Colombia should play with a typical “10”. He replied that “the three of them (James, Quintero and Carrascal) are very good. We know that Quintero doesn’t have enough time to play 90 minutes in the tank. Argentines know that (Quintero plays for Racing) and everyone, so they They know how to use what it gives, the half hour, the 45 minutes that it gives.

About Carrascal, who was one of the last to arrive at the concentration, he pointed out: “He has improved a lot, the Carrascal who was once in River, comes from Russia and is very mature. He is a different player, more aggressive, he goes more into space. He comes and gets the ball, but he also knows how to go catcher.”

Regarding James, he commented: What are we going to discover to James? We know that if he is physically fit, he can give us a lot. I believe that we have three very good alternatives and that the teacher will choose the best one. I think he’s going to lean towards James.”

James Rodríguez (right) leaves Lucas Piovi behind.

Concerning which players he would like to see, he said: “Yaser Asprilla fulfills me a lot, along with Luis Díaz. The central defenders too, Cuesta and Lucumí. I think they have a very good level and are players of other characteristics and it always generates expectations to see them in the selection”.

About whether he would play with a mixed midfielder and Lerma, or two recovery midfielders, he explained: “Football has changed. Nobody puts two recovery midfielders anymore. You play with a head from the area and a round trip midfielder. I I think that playing again with two brand midfielders is going back a lot. I think he is going to play with a head of the area and the midfielders have the ability to go back and forth. Football has changed and it has been showing. Having two brand midfielders is giving you a lot of advantage.”

What did he say about Square?

Regarding Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and in what position he would put him to play, he said: “It’s difficult. Juan Guillermo ended up playing as a full-back at Juventus. As time goes by, one undergoes a metamorphosis, the same thing happened to Di María and Cristiano Ronaldo Time is changing and I think Juan Guillermo plays well inside, or suddenly on the wing.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Colombian National Team.

He is a more intelligent player who has learned when to release the ball, not dribble as much. He can give us a hand. I wouldn't dare say what would be best.

Regarding Cuadrado, he added that “the problem is that the body is undergoing this change and the same fiery player, who just started, cannot be seen. He is a more intelligent player who has learned when to release the ball, not dribble so much. He can give us I wouldn’t dare to say what would be best.

If you play inside, you have to learn to play with one or two touches. The inside can’t play that much, you have to give the ball quick transit there and sometimes Juan Guillermo goes too far. There I would have to see what pact I would reach with the coach.”.

Regarding whether the match against Venezuela is a classic, Ricard said yes: “I think it is our classic. Due to proximity, for everything and the classic of us has always been Venezuela. They have always played it like a classic, for what it is, ”he specified.

