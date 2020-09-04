The rugby championship resumes on Friday with the Montpellier-Pau match. A season with many health and financial uncertainties.

Weekend recovery for the Rugby Top 14. The match between Stade Français and Bordeaux Bègles which was to open the season on Friday, September 4 has been postponed. Several Parisian players have tested positive for Covid-19. It is therefore the Montpellier-Pau meeting that will inaugurate this French championship. The kick-off will be whistled at 8:45 p.m.

Top teams 14 resumed training in early July with very strict health measures: the players are regularly tested and the positive cases removed from the group. Monday, the president of the medical commission of the National Rugby League (LNR), Bernard Dufour, addressed the players by videoconference. He asked them to be particularly vigilant: “You are going to be tested again. You know it, your nostrils are starting to wear down a little bit by these tests, but we have to go through it. The success of our recovery will require respect for barrier gestures. ”

Trust your doctors and don’t hesitate to go see them if you have any doubts. What is important is that you are safe and that the circulation of the virus stops.Bernard Dufour, president of the medical commission of the LNRduring a video conference with the TOP 14 players

The postponement of the match between Stade Français and Bordeaux-Bègles is perhaps only the first in a long series. According to the protocol adopted by the League, if three positive cases are detected within a team, the meeting is postponed. We will have to deal with uncertainty. “We’ll have to be ready, never be surprised because anything can happen, Grégory Aldritt, third international line of the La Rochelle club. We can have a game canceled the same day. So, it’s true that it’s going to be a very special season. It’s up to us to be understanding and to know how to adapt to all of this. “

In addition to this health concern, there is a financial worry. Unless there is a derogation, clubs may not accommodate more than 5,000 spectators per match. A catastrophic shortfall, while clubs derive nearly 80% of their budget from ticketing. “We have the largest audience in Europe with an average of 25,000 spectators, so it’s pretty catastrophic in financial terms., indicates Laurent Marti, the president of the Union Bordeaux-Bègles. But we have to be clear, we have two problems to settle for French rugby and sport in general. Is it already medically, with this Covid circulating, we will be able to play? If we can play with a gauge of 5,000 all year round without state aid, we will not hold out. “

Regarding this first day, three clubs obtained an exemption to go beyond the 5,000 spectator gauge. This is particularly the case with Clermont, which will be able to host the Stade Toulousain on Sunday evening in front of 10,000 people.

