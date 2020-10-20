At this parking lot in Ashford, Kent, UK, nearly 400 heavy goods vehicles park every day. The drivers sleep there, they can eat and shower. Stefan is Bulgarian, he comes to UK three times a month. At the time of Brexit, from January 1, it will undergo customs controls. ”At this moment, plague Stefan, we have no information. Because the English don’t know anything about it and because they always want to be different from the rest of the world. It’s going to be a big mess. ‘‘Brian is no more optimistic. This Welsh driver saw markings on the ground in French ports and a few meager indications. But nothing on the British side. ”It’s gonna be a nightmarehe sighs.

I’ll be honest with you: I voted to leave Europe. If I could vote again, I would vote to stay. Brian, truck driver to franceinfo

If no deal is reached, Brexit will take place in just over two months, and once the UK is outside of Europe, borders will be restored. And truck drivers are on the front lines of these future rules. This upcoming mess also worries Darren Smith, the director of this rest area. Especially since it has just invested to enlarge it. More than 27 million euros to soon accommodate 660 heavy goods vehicles.





Darren Smith, Truck Driver Rest Area Manager. (RICHARD PLACE / RADIO FRANCE)

” We work in close collaboration with the Department of Transport, says Darren Smith. They are coming from next month here. They will sit down to inform the drivers, explain to them how it will go, help them with Brexit.He notes an increase in road traffic in recent weeks. Many UK companies are stockpiling, in anticipation of the start of next year and the uncertainty surrounding it.