With the departure of the Paraguayan Juan Escobar of the Blue Crossthe badge remained in the hands of the Uruguayan Ignacio Riveroone of the few remaining heroes from obtaining the long-awaited ninth star in the Guard1anes 2021 of the Liga MX.
Although the Uruguayan is now the first captain, previously he was one of the secondary ones, in addition to the leaders of the locker room and the field of play, without forgetting that the technicians have known how to take advantage of his multifunctionality by being able to appear in different areas of the field as a winger, containment, winger and others. All this, added to his great sacrifice, has led him to be one of the favorites of the celestial fans.
Unfortunately, Nacho had an irreparable loss last Thursday, since his mother, Alicia Beatriz Segade Gómez, passed away. Although the pivot has not expressed itself about her sad present, Machine He did not waste time and through his social networks he gave his condolences to his captain. After that, the same cement fans also sent their words to the South American.
Now, prior to this Saturday's duel against Atlético San Luis in it Sports City Stadiumcorresponding to Matchday 6 of Clausura 2024, the team had a nice gesture with Riveroas his classmates gathered to hold a blanket with the motto 'Today more than ever we are with you, captain'.
A few moments later, before the whistler gave the initial whistle, both the light blue players and the stands kept a minute of silence to show their condolences to the family of the Uruguayan player, and a ribbon could be seen on the right sleeve of the kit. black.
Evidently, the number '15' was not present in the match, since he broke concentration to be with his family, while in the match, the Argentine Carlos Rotondi He was in charge of scoring the first of La Maquina's three goals, celebrating with the Uruguayan's jacket, shouting to the stands. 'It's for you, captain'.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#IT39S #CAPTAIN #nice #gesture #Cruz #Azul #Nacho #Rivero
Leave a Reply