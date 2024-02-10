We are very sorry for the departure of Alicia Beatriz Segade Gómez, mother of our captain, Ignacio Rivero. We know your strength, Nacho. We wish a prompt resignation for the entire Rivero Segade family. A hug to the sky. pic.twitter.com/cnJJZhjDHW — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) February 9, 2024

Unfortunately, Nacho had an irreparable loss last Thursday, since his mother, Alicia Beatriz Segade Gómez, passed away. Although the pivot has not expressed itself about her sad present, Machine He did not waste time and through his social networks he gave his condolences to his captain. After that, the same cement fans also sent their words to the South American.

Today more than ever we are with you, Nacho. 💙 pic.twitter.com/r793BzkbDo — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) February 11, 2024

A few moments later, before the whistler gave the initial whistle, both the light blue players and the stands kept a minute of silence to show their condolences to the family of the Uruguayan player, and a ribbon could be seen on the right sleeve of the kit. black.