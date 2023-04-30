Actor Michael J Fox talks about his fight against Parkinson’s, opening up in an interview with Cbs. “It’s getting worse, every day”

He opened up in a long interview, recounting his illness and showing the signs on his body. Michael J Foxthe now 61-year-old actor, has been battling Parkinson’s for some time.

He told how his life is affected during ainterview with Cbsshowing i hand tremors, L’postural instability and the speech difficulties.

He discovered the terrible diagnosis alone 29 years oldit was 1991. News that turned his life and career upside down and that the actor decided to make known only 7 years later.

I won’t make it to 80, it’s getting harder and harder. Every day is more difficult, unfortunately it is.

Michael J Fox has revealed that he also underwent spinal surgery after discovering a benign tumor.

Parkinson’s falls can be fatal. Like aspiration of food and getting pneumonia. Subtle things that lead you to… You don’t die of Parkinson’s, you die with Parkinson’s.

The actor has always opened up about his illness, trying to support all those forced to live in the same condition as him. He also started a foundation that has been instrumental in Parkinson’s disease research. He revealed that he has been identified as a biological markerobject of study. This could lead to an early diagnosis and the possibility of a cure.

He knows that every day will get worse, he knows he won’t live much longer, but the star is shown optimistic. As he always has, even in the past.