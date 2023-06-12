Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl

The nuclear powers are pushing ahead with expanding their nuclear arsenals. China in particular has recently greatly expanded its stock of warheads. This is shown by the new report by the Stockholm SIPRI Institute

Stockholm/Munich – Nuclear disarmament is history. Today the signs point to nuclear armament. In view of the growing geopolitical tensions worldwide, all nine nuclear-armed states are pushing ahead with the modernization and operational readiness of their arsenals. That shows the one published on Monday Annual report of the Stockholm peace research institute SIPRI.

Out of an estimated 12,512 warheads in the world as of January 2023, about 9,576 were in military stockpiles for potential use – 86 more than in January 2022. “We are drifting into one of the most dangerous periods in human history,” warned SIPRI Director Dan Smith. Since the start of the Ukraine war, transparency around nuclear weapons stocks has also decreased. SIPRI also points with concern to the sharper rhetoric of the countries in relation to nuclear weapons.

China in particular has upgraded. SIPRI estimates the number of nuclear warheads in the People’s Republic at 410 in January 2023, up from 350 in January 2022. That’s less than a tenth of the stocks of the US or Russia. But China has already overtaken the traditional Western nuclear powers Great Britain and France. And SIPRI expects further growth. Depending on how China structures its armed forces, “it could have at least as many ICBMs as the US or Russia by the end of the decade,” the report said.

China’s nuclear upgrade creates nuclear triangle

For decades, the world had been accustomed to China deploying its nuclear arsenal on the principle of “minimum deterrence”: just enough missiles to prevent an attack. But given the new figures, “it is becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile this trend with China’s stated goal of having only the minimum nuclear forces needed to maintain its national security,” said Hans M. Kristensen of the SIPRI Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.

For the first time, the United States faces two major nuclear powers whose national security interests are largely at odds with those of the United States. While Russia and China have not formed a military alliance, they are united in their mutual rejection of the United States. “War with both is neither inevitable nor imminent,” said US Chief of Staff General Mark Milley recently at a hearing of the Armed Services Committee in the US House of Representatives. But he warned at the same time: “Waging a war with Russia and China at the same time would be very difficult.”

Nuclear Armament: Dangerous World

It is true that Russia and the USA together possess more than 90 percent of all nuclear weapons in the world; the doctrine of ‘mutually assured destruction’ still applies between them. But a nuclear triangle is much more difficult to manage than the usual duel – because nobody can be sure whether the other two will not join forces and form a nuclear superiority.

China’s ICBMs at the last major military parade in October 2019: from minimal deterrent to nuclear superpower © GREG BAKER/AFP

At the moment, the fronts seem clear: the USA is facing the two authoritarian states of Russia and China; their combined nuclear arsenal is significantly larger than that of the United States. At the same time, there is fear in Europe that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In view of the growing nuclear threat from North Korea, Japan is flirting with stationing nuclear weapons in its own country. Quarreled neighbors Pakistan and India are expanding their arsenals, and Israel, surrounded by hostile neighbors, is said to also possess nuclear warheads.

G7 foreign ministers concerned about expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal

At the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan in mid-April, the G7 expressed concern about “the ongoing and accelerating Expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal and the development of ever more sophisticated carrier systems”. The ministers called on China to “promptly engage in talks with the US on reducing strategic risks and promoting stability through greater transparency of China’s nuclear weapons policy, plans and capabilities.”

Conversely, the West’s concern about Russia or China is driving the nuclear states to cling to nuclear deterrence all the more. In the US, in the post-Cold War years, that deterrence was oriented more towards Iran or North Korea. Now deterrence against Russia is back on the table, along with deterrence against China.

Vladimir Putin’s “irresponsible nuclear saber-rattling” in the Ukraine war has once again underscored the importance of US nuclear deterrence as the foundation of national security, US Secretary of Defense John Plumb recently emphasized in a US Congressional hearing. Putin ended these threats after China’s head of state Xi Jinping publicly spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons several times. But Washington is watching any sign of nuclear cooperation between the two with eagle eyes. Plumb reported on “disturbing” Russian shipments of highly enriched uranium to China. This could be used to produce weapons-grade plutonium.

Too many nuclear weapons? China rejects criticism

In April, China rejected allegations of excessive rearmament and nuclear cooperation with Russia. “China is committed to an independent foreign policy of peace, a defensive nuclear strategy and a ‘non-first use’ policy of nuclear weapons,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at the time. In contrast, the US would continue to reserve the right to strike first, had “the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world,” stationed nuclear weapons in Europe, and formed “nuclear alliances.” There are currently no known indications of a willingness to engage in disarmament negotiations between China and the USA.

SIPRI Director Smith also expressed concern: “It is imperative that world governments find ways to work together to ease geopolitical tensions, slow the arms race and deal with the worsening consequences of environmental degradation and rising world hunger.”