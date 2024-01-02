'Cindy the Regal', a film directed by Catalina Aguilar Mastretta and Santiago Limón, arrived in theaters at the beginning of 2020, and now, four years later, it was added to the Netflix catalog and caused a total sensation. This comedy, starring Cassandra Sánchez Navarromanaged to place itself, in a matter of hours, among the most viewed films on the streaming platform, which helped it occupy a place within the Top 10 of the most popular on said service.

Such was the success of the film that at the end of 2023 a series with the same name was launched, although with a completely renewed cast. Due to this, in this note we will tell you more details about the film that became trendy again four years after its official premiere.

When was 'Cindy the Regia' released?

'Cindy the Regal'a comedy film based on a comic book character created by Ricardo Cucamonga, premiered in Mexican theaters on January 25, 2020 and, according to Box Office Mojo, It raised $5,222,322.

However, even though four years have passed, the success of the film is still more relevant than ever. Proof of this is that, a few days after its premiere on the Netflix platform, 'Cindy the Regal' It occupies a privileged place in the Top 10 of the most popular films in its catalog, and threatens to displace 'Rebel Moon', the Zack Snyder film that currently reigns on said service.

And such was the success of the film that, on December 20, 2023, Netflix He also premiered a series, which he classified as a “new adaptation”, which is why he warned the public that it is not a prequel or sequel to previous productions. Thus, it has no relation to the film starring Cassandra Sánchez Navarro, except for the name.

What is 'Cindy the Regia' about?

“When Cindy, the coolest girl from San Pedro, Monterrey, tells her boyfriend that she doesn't want to marry him, she runs off to Mexico City, where new friendships and unexpected paths teach her that there is much more to the possibilities of her life and her talent than she herself imagines,” narrates the official synopsis of 'Cindy the Regal'.

Four years after the film's release, a 'Cindy la Regia' series was released. Photo: Netflix

