It’s been noticeably cooler overnight in Mallorca in the past week or so and on Monday the mercury dropped below 10 degrees in Palma, Escorca, Campos and Binissalem and 14 degrees elsewhere, according to Aemet.

Heu noticed the refreshed? 🧥

The temperatures at this time are between 4 and 7ºC lower months than the d’ahir! Hem d’anar molts de mesos enrere per veure minimum com les d’avui, between 10 and 14ºC.

Sunny days and maximum between 23 and 26ºC.https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/CHMESgEu8t – AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 5, 2021

Temperatures dipped as much as 7 degrees lower than usual at around 08:00 on Monday and at dawn on Tuesday it was the coldest it’s been for four months.

Sol i qualque nigul prim, avui will be a calm day. After a cool nit: 7’6 ° C in Escorca, the lowest temperature in the darrers 4 months in the Balearic Islands. pic.twitter.com/qLpAv3X2yV – Miquel Salamanca (@MiquelSalamanca) October 5, 2021

Aemet is predicting clear skies with cloudy intervals and west-southwesterly winds in the north of Mallorca and in Minorca on today, a daytime high of 26 degrees in Pollensa, 24 in coastal areas and 23 inland.

Overnight the temperature will drop to 16 degrees inland and 17-19 degrees elsewhere.