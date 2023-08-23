Today, India hopes to place a lander near the south pole on the moon. And this weekend, a Russian attempt to do the same failed. Space editor Bruno van Wayenburg explains why countries are suddenly so eager to reach the moon again. Are we in a new space race?
Also read: Russia and India both hope to plant a flag in the moon ice
