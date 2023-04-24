Both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces seek to shoot a goal in the other’s goal, destroy their morale forces and win as much public opinion in the country as possible to their side.

army on facebook

The Sudanese army’s Facebook page is one of its most prominent tools in the media war against the RSF, as it was followed by 649,000 users as of Monday afternoon.

For example, the army published a video titled: “The commander of the Fifth Division, the White Infantry, inspects his soldiers and shares with them the joy of victory over the rebel Rapid Support militia.”

The army was keen to mention what it said was that the date of the video recording was Sunday, April 23, that is, the day it announced the seizure of one of the Rapid Support Forces camps.

The video shows clips of the soldiers chanting enthusiastic songs as they jog, led by the division commander, Major General Faisal Mohamed, after the army said that its forces managed to “clean up” a camp belonging to the “rebel forces” in North Kordofan.

The following hashtags were used in the video:

#The _ army _ is _ awake

#ending_the_rebellion

#One _ Army _ One _ People

#This _ is _ an _ army _ of _ trampling

The first hashtag, #Al-Army_Awakened, tries to show that the Sudanese army is vigilant in this battle, while the second hashtag, #Ending_the_Rebellion, aims to delegitimize the support forces as a mere “rebellion” that will be ended.

And in the third tag, #One_Army_One_People, the army tries to link itself to the people, showing that the two are in one trench, and the last tag shows #This is the army of Batdaos (fighting), the army’s strength in waging battles and fighting.

The Sudanese army was keen to repeat these hashtags in every statement or video it publishes on its Facebook page.

Facebook Quick Support

The page is followed by 962 followers on Facebook, where it focuses on publishing data and videos that show its superiority in the battle or expose violations of the other side.

The Quick Support tag is named

On Twitter, an official and verified account with the blue tick of the Rapid Support Forces is active.

The account uses two attributes almost always:

#Quick _ Support _ Forces

#FastSupport

The support used other hashtags, but to a lesser extent, such as: #Kalashnikov – and tank, through which it sought to show that it is able to confront the army, despite the fact that the latter possesses heavy equipment, while it possesses only light weapons.

This was evident when he mentioned this marking with a video he posted on April 19, which he said included the destruction of an army tank.

The account is attached to each statement with the logo of the Support Forces, which bears the following three words: readiness, speed, and decisiveness.

Rapid support focuses in its data on several things, including:

Accusing the army of bombing civilian areas and targeting “innocent citizens”.

He attributes the description of coup and extremism to the army leadership, which he accuses of trying to seize power.

The preaching of the imminent resolution of the battle “with the putschists”.

Supporters of the Support Forces use hashtags such as #Hamidati, which is the title of the leader of these forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, and its motto.