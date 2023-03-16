The largest food chain in the world, McDonald’s is trending, and not precisely because of its innovative system in the face of the implementation of self-service kiosks and the AutoMac side by side, but because a customer claimed he received McChicken in a 2008 wrapper.

The user identified as ‘@viridmaroon’, on the TikTok social network, shared a video that went viral, after showing that a McDonald’s branch gave her a McChicken hamburger wrapped in a paper from 15 years ago.

The young woman highlighted “I just ordered McDonald’s and I didn’t expect to go back in time” Well, I didn’t think it was possible that the wrapper was from 2008.

Sam, revealed that the event occurred in February, when after ordering a McChicken, the chicken sandwich, which is sold in the international chain of fast food restaurants McDonald’s, upon receiving his purchase he was surprised that the left speechless.

In the viral video, he showed that the hamburger had a paper wrapper dating from 2008 along with the legend that it was printed in the United States.

Is it common for them to still use outdated McDonald’s wrappers?

McDonald’s, the restaurant founded by Ray Kroc, on April 15, 1955, in San Bernardino, California, United States, whose CEO since November 4, 1019 is Chris Kempczinski, has revenues of 23.22 billion USD.

In Mexico, there are 402 branches, the first one opened on October 29, 1985 in Pedregal, south of Mexico City, from that moment the famous hamburgers became the favorites of many, for this reason, some Internet users, in the publication From the girl, they talked about outdated wrappers still being used on specific menu items.

There were even some alleged former McDonald’s employees, who claimed they give away sauces and old toys, and some find products with the batch from 2007 and still in 2023 they are delivered.

While the Insider portal provided the information that this paper was used in franchise branches of American fast food restaurants based in Chicago, Illinois, until 2013.