@ Mies de Kruijff, I agree with you that very bad things have also emerged from religions. Even between Protestants and Catholics, all Christians! But even Jesus himself spoke of this as: “hypocrites, Pharisees, scribes.” Who even then demanded the most important places in society, but left the poor widow to her fate … But from atheists such as Stalin and Hitler, people also committed genocide. I try to love everyone.
EMC Beumer
8 hours ago
As a believer, I immediately think of Jesus’ words about the omens of the end times: “Because of all sins increasing hand over hand, mutual love will cool down.” So what are those commandments? They are about God, but most of them are about how we should treat each other as human beings! – Love your neighbor as yourself – Do not bear false witness (lying) – Do not be jealous – Do not steal – Honor your parents – Do not commit adultery (cheating) – Kill no one
Mies de Kruyff
8 hours ago
Has research ever been done into who these frustrated intolerant figures are and what kind of background. I am used to something in my youth as a Protestant in a Brabant village. That was already 80 years ago. That was clearly due to the Roman Catholic Church, and also my mother had her reservations if I had an RK boyfriend. Religion is now also at the root of hatred against people who think and behave differently Mies Baart Sittard
Angelique Broekman
8 hours ago
@ Axe. I hate box thinking. I see as it is. I will try my best to meet this in the company of someone who is neutral. If my interlocutor then neatly says madam, it’s 🍪 and 🥚. We really don’t need to change the world. And also honor the boys and girls. If someone indicates that they prefer something else, you try to meet that person’s wishes
Sorry, Debby, but feeling a blind hatred of anything that deviates from the norm IS the norm! That has always been the case. All ‘jokes’ about Germans, Belgians, French, English, Surinamese, Jews, Muslims, Romans, women, gays,…, you name them, are proof of that. This dates back to prehistoric times, when anyone outside the cave and anyone inside the cave who was different was a threat to all of the cave’s inhabitants. Transgenders are the latest group the cavemen want to exclude!
EMC Beumer
7 hours ago