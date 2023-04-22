Are you interested in learning about insurance? The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), reported that it will give a Diploma in Insurance free and completely online.

According to the drivingthe objective of this course is to “provide the participants with an overview of what the Insurance Institution has been and is in Mexico, as well as the conceptual framework and basic knowledge related to the various types of insurance, including its technical, legal and commercial foundations”.

Where can I enroll in the Insurance Diploma?

The registration for the Condusef Insurance Diploma you can do it from the website https://educacionfinanciera.condusef.gob.mxbut before carrying it out, you must make sure to enter from a PC since the form to fill out is not adaptable to mobile devices.

It is important that you know that this diploma it is open to all public. The contents have a dynamic study method through a platform that has a combination of audiovisual elements, didactic activities and updated content.

Until when can I register for the Diploma?

In accordance with the Condusef 2023 calendar, registration for the Diploma in Insurance can be made from from April 17 to May 8 of this year. From May 9 to July 24, the course will be taught, which will last 120 hours.

When you finish the program, you will be able to apply the knowledge acquired in practice related to the functions, structure and operations of insurance companies, in addition to the products and services they offer to the market, the agency reported.

The students will receive a diploma that supports the studies carried out, as long as the four modules are completed and a minimum grade of 7 has been obtained in each of these.