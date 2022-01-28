First E-Prix of the 2022 Electric World Championship: the 2021 champion precedes Mercedes’ companion, Vandoorne. Dennis of the Andretti team on the podium. For the Italian, an uphill start with Formula E

Formula E 2022 starts … where it left off. Mercedes double in Saudi Arabia, with the victory of the defending champion Nyck deVries in front of team mate Stoffel Vandoorne. Joy also for the team of Mario and Michael Andretti, with the British Jake Dennis third. Start of an uphill electric world championship for the rookie Antonio Giovinazzi.

formula e, the first race – At the Diriyah circuit, the opening race of the season was sparkling as often happens in Formula E, with the new Porsche Safety Car on track after a few minutes due to Rowland’s Mahindra problem. The Mercedes had started in front – Vandoorne’s pole ahead of Dennis, third deVries – and Andretti, who had given the Anglo-German team a lot of thoughts. Vandoorne controlled the lead easily until the mistake in the final, when he missed the second attack mode giving the green light to deVries who managed the victory. See also African Cup of Nations: day, time and TV channel of the quarterfinals

overtaking and no – The E-Prix was enlivened by the fight for the podium between Jake Dennis and André Lotterer: the Porsche driver, third, first repelled then suffered a daring and bordering attack from the British Andretti. Contact between the two, Dennis third and Lotterer ended up running out of energy. Difficult race for our Antonio Giovinazzi, twentieth at the end and detached from Oliver Turvey’s Nio by almost half a minute. The third Ferrari F1 driver knows this and underlined it on the eve: “Formula E is a difficult challenge. First I have to study “. It starts immediately with the second E-Prix of the season, again in Diriyah, starting at 6 pm Italian time (live Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Action and Mediaset Canale 20).

formula e, the rankings – Race 1 finish order, Diriyah:

1. DeVries (Ola / Mercedes)

2. Vandoorne (Bel / Mercedes) at 0 ”636

3. Dennis (GB / Andretti) at 8 ”802

4. Bird (GB / Jaguar) at 14 ”925

5. Di Grassi (Bra / Venturi) at 15 ”152

6. Mortara (Ita-Svi / Venturi) at 16 ”015

7. Cassidy (Nzl / Envision) at 17 ”265

8. Vergne (Fra / DS-Techeetah) at 25 ”076

9. Askew (Usa / Andretti) at 25 ”699

10. Evans (Nzl / Jaguar) at 27 ”320

20. Giovinazzi (Ita / Dragon) at 1’16 ”527 See also Yamaha: Dovizioso still far from the "reference" Quartararo

Formula E World Ranking:

1. DeVries (Ola / Mercedes) 25 points

2. Vandoorne (Bel / Mercedes) 21

3. Dennis (GB / Andretti) 15

4. Bird (GB / Jaguar) 12

5. Di Grassi (Bra / Venturi) 10

6. Mortara (Ita-Svi / Venturi) 8

7. Cassidy (Nzl / Envision) 7

8. Vergne (Fra / DS-Techeetah) 4

9. Askew (Usa / Andretti) 2

10. Evans (Nzl / Jaguar) 1

January 28, 2022

