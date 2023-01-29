It’s for your own good: plot, cast, how many episodes and movie streaming

Tonight, Sunday 29 January 2023, at 21.20 on Canale 5, È per il tuo bene, an Italian film from 2020 directed by Rolando Ravello, will be broadcast. This is the remake of the Spanish film Es por tu bien. In the cast Vincenzo Salemme: Antonio Marco Giallini, Isabella Ferrari, Giuseppe Battiston, Claudia Pandolfi, Valentina Lodovini and Matilde Gioli. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Three friends are dissatisfied with their daughters’ romantic relationships: Arturo, father of Valentina, a girl who stood up to her boyfriend Carlo at the altar, to be with Alexia, a girl of African origins; Sergio, Sara’s father who is engaged to a photographer, as well as a womanizer much older than her; and finally there is Antonio, Marta’s father who fell in love with Simone aka “Biondo”, a rapper who writes songs considered by Antonio and his wife “vulgar”.

The three thus decide to help each other to break their love stories: Antonio will try to frame Biondo with drugs; Sergio will push his daughter’s partner to betray her; finally Arturo will stage a theft and then blame Alexia.

However, just when their plans were coming to fruition, they will realize that they were hurting their daughters, and therefore they themselves will bring them together.

It’s for your own good: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of It’s For Your Own Good, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vincenzo Salemme: Antonio

Marco GialliniArturo

Isabella Ferrari: Isabella

Giuseppe Battiston: Sergio

Claudia PandolfiAlice

Valentina LodoviniPaola

Matilde Gioli: Valentina

Alice Ferri: Sara

Eleonora Trezza: Martha

Lorena CesariniAlexia

Blond: himself

Alberto Lo PortoLouis

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for It’s for your own good? Being a film, only one and only episode will be broadcast: today, Sunday 29 January 2023, from 9.20 pm to 11.00 pm. The overall duration of the evening will therefore be approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Is it for your own good on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 29 January 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.