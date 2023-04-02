CDMX.- The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, inaugurated the new Passport Office in Parque las Antenas of the Iztapalapa mayor’s officewhich will help the inhabitants of the eastern part of Mexico City to expedite their document procedures.

This Saturday, April 1, Marcelo Ebrard led the event with which the operations of the Passport Office in Iztapalapawhich he considered the best and most dignified office in the country.

The foreign minister explained that Iztapalapa is one of the most ignored municipalities in CDMX, so the right of all capital residents to have a passport must be claimed, which is why it was decided to open this SRE office.

“I want you to know about an office that we are opening today here in Iztapalapa, which It is the office that the Fourth Transformation is bringing here to Iztapalapabecause they always leave this delegation aside,” Ebrard said.

He stressed that, by instruction of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the SRE decided to open an office to process passports in Iztapalapa, with the explicit request that “it be the best of all and not the other way around, that is the prettiest and that is the one that has everything“.

“I want you to meet her, please, because it’s for you, thank you very much for being here and I’m going to invite you I’m just going to cut the bar and the office is at your service, that’s why we made it for the people, for you“added the foreign minister.

The Passport Office in Parque las Antenas has a special place for nursing mothers to care for their little ones, as well as a play area for girls and boys.

The head of the SRE clarified that no procedure for the passport will increase in price in the new office, but the costs will be the same as in the rest of the country’s branches.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs works for youwe have to make lives better every day, we have to bring the best offices because our people deserve a lot, we don’t want offices that are falling down, We want decent offices because Mexico is big and its people are bigger“, he concluded.

The event also included the moment in which various attendees expressed their support for Marcelo Ebrard towards the 2024 elections, shouting “President, President!”.