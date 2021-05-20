“It is for narcos like us, drug addicts who want to be out of the system. Forget”. The male voice recommends to his interlocutor, a bitcoin operator, the “advantages” of operating with an electronic card that is “anonymous” and “leaves no trace”.

The one who gives the advice is Emmanuel García (41), a bitcoin broker accused of laundering assets originating from drug trafficking by the gang of Mexicans and Argentines in the “Bobinas Blancas” case.

The audio was the last of a score released on Tuesday in a virtual hearing before the Federal Oral Court of Bahía Blanca.

“It shows that García knows how the drug traffickers’ money is handled,” argued with that audio the lawyer Mariano Hongay, who represents the Federal Administration of Public Revenue (AFIP) in the oral trial that began last February.

At the first hearing, the six accused of participating in the gang dedicated to the commercialization of drugs hidden in steel coils and stones they pleaded guilty.

The only one who chose to defend himself is García, who remains at large, but his passport was withdrawn and he will not be able to leave the country, until the court resolves his situation.

In the first part of his plea, Hongay disclosed intercepted conversations that demonstrate, he said, the fallacy of his statement, in which he only answered questions from his lawyers.

There he admitted that he had met a couple of times in a bar with the Mexicans, but assured that he did not carry out any operation, because he did not trust them or it was financially convenient for him.

“He wanted to show himself as a timid operator without experience and is an expert. He handles numbers that cannot be believed, ”Hongay replied about García’s sayings and his volumes of operations. Therefore, he requested that he be sentenced to 9 years in prison, one more than the prosecution had requested.

A bank statement from one of the defendants in the Bobinas Blancas case. He had almost $ 34 million in an account.

From the AFIP they are awarded having carried out at least eight bitcoin transactions for $ 818,000 for the drug gang. “He set up a financial structure that was the perfect gear for laundering and laundering,” Hongay described about Garcia’s role in the band. He accused him of tax evasion and breaking the BCRA regulations regarding the single exchange market.

The drug gang began to be investigated by the Federal Police, based on data from the DEA, in March 2017, but its criminal maneuvers would have started at least three years earlier. By then, 2014, García was already listed in the black market for the bitcoin business, according to Hongay.

In his statement before the judges, García said that in that year he was just beginning to operate in the cryptocurrency market. “Narcos” mentions in a May 2014 conversation who would be his accountant at that time, about a “six-figure” operation that he could carry out in the United States where, according to the AFIP lawyer, he handled three accounts. “They are not narcos”He clarifies to the same professional in another dialogue, a month later.

Most of the broadcast audios came from WhatsApp, one of the networks used by García. It also used others such as Telegram and Signal that, although they leave a record of the conversations, their content cannot be accessed, as is the case with the application that belongs to Facebook.

In the lower left corner, Emmanuel García (41) listens to the evidence against him in the “Bobinas Blancas” case.

“Make a gray“,”green“,”lechuguitas”Are some of García’s expressions that, according to the AFIP lawyer, refer to illegal activities. In others he boasts of “make tickets in 45 minutesTo bitcoins. “There are no decent people in that world”He says in another audio from almost 4 years ago about the cryptocurrency market.

Surgery

According to Hongay, García operated from three centers, two of them financial centers in the Buenos Aires microcenter and another point near his department in Recoleta, where he was arrested in June 2017. “He chose one place or another according to the amount,” explained the plaintiff lawyer.

He revealed that in 2017, when he began to be investigated, García was registered in AFIP as a category F monotributista by location of services. “It said that it had a turnover of $ 420,000 or less in the year. An income of $ 35,000 per month, which is ridiculous because he handled much more money, “he said.

According to an excerpt he posted, he had about $ 34 million in an account in the name of Coinstructor, a signature attributed to him. “Up to 5 clubs (of dollars) per month could operate“Garcia told a bitcoin trader in audio on May 21, 2017.”I would be very happy and happy”, He is heard at the end of the message intercepted by the investigators.

Cocaine hidden in steel coils.

According to Hongay, García “It operated in black, from darkness and secrecy. It was the right and key piece, fully functional to the type of operator that the graduate needed ”. With that nickname it is known who would be the leader of the band, related to the Mexican cartel of Michoacán. The lawyer, who had a direct link with García, could never be located or identified.

“It can generate a quilombo with the AFIP for doing something groncho”Garcia was heard in a conversation with a lawyer on June 5, 2017, two weeks before he was imprisoned. “And yes, it came to the AFIP. Garcia’s fear came true”, Ironized the lawyer of the collecting organism.

The day before his arrest is the audio message in which García speaks of the “money laundering and that bullshit”Regarding the risk of some operations. “You have to have a friend at the Central Bank”, He comments.

For García, who was released to the trial, the prosecutor Gabriel González Da Silva requested an effective penalty of 8 years in prison, while for the six accused of drug trafficking he requested from 5 to 15 years in prison.

The Mexicans Max Rodríguez Córdova (48), Jesús Madrigal Vargas (33) and Gilberto Acevedo Villanueva (33) were considered co-authors of drug trafficking. For the brothers Marcelo Rafael (47) and Darío Cuello (33), the prosecutor requested penalties of 6 and 5 years in prison, as necessary participants.

He made the same accusation against Amílcar Darío Martino (61) for whom he asked for 6 years, also as a necessary participant. Hongay, who will end his statement this Wednesday, announced that he adheres to the prosecutor’s requests.

EMJ