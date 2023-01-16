With the new wave of Covid-19, after almost three years under strict sanitary measures, China is expected to suffer about 1 million deaths in the coming months, according to Sixth Tone, a state-run English-language online magazine published by the Shanghai United Media Group. The article, however, was quickly censored and, contrary to estimates, the authorities officially recorded less than a hundred deaths since the suspension of Covid Zero in December.

The account does not close. The country discloses that, since 2020, there have been just over 5,700 deaths from Covid on Chinese soil. Naturally, different countries and institutions expressed distrust regarding the data revealed by the Asian giant.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) doubts it. The organization announced last week that “the current figures published by China underrepresent the real impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, admissions to intensive care and, mainly, in terms of death”.

Distrust has also increased within the country with news about Chinese celebrities dying without the cause being disclosed, in an attempt to hide the scale of the outbreak in the country. Such was the case with Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer. Her family said they were saddened by her “abrupt departure” but did not elaborate on what led to her death. Other famous people died in a “mysterious” way, most of them of advanced age, increasing internal suspicions. According to the Financial Times, obituaries of celebrities who died from Covid in the last month have been deleted.

Furthermore, hospitals are so saturated that patients are seen outside or in reception rooms. In Shanghai, 18 million people were infected in one month, or nearly 70% of the population.

At crematoriums, staff announce that they are overworked. “We are all very busy, there is no more room for the bodies in the cold rooms,” one of them, without giving his name, told the France Presse news agency.

In an interview with Chinese state TV, the director of the Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases admitted that the number of elderly deaths so far this winter has been “definitely higher” than in previous years.

Censorship

Last week, the People’s Daily, the regime’s official newspaper, urged citizens to work towards a “final victory” over the disease and rejected criticism of the health policy that has governed the country since 2020.

To prevent the spread of criticism and rejection of official data, the country’s dictatorship suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than a thousand critics of Chinese policies.

The Weibo platform – a kind of Chinese Twitter, the country’s most popular social network – said it had recorded, at the request of the regime, 12,854 violations, including alleged attacks on experts, academics and medical workers, and had issued temporary or permanent bans on 1,120 accounts. . The Chinese Communist Party does not allow direct criticism and imposes limits on freedom of expression.

data control

Questioned internationally, in addition to censoring criticism and speculation, Chinese health authorities still claim that testing requirements imposed by foreign governments such as Germany and Sweden are not based on science. Spokesmen said the situation is under control in the country and reject accusations of unpreparedness for reopening.

China publishes a daily count of new cases, severe cases and deaths, but uses a very specific definition of disease-related deaths. In addition, at the end of December, the country made frequent interruptions in the daily release of data.

The Chinese say that since the government ended mandatory testing and allowed people with mild symptoms to test themselves and convalesce at home, it can no longer provide the full picture.

Since the start of the pandemic, China has shared just 4,144 sequences with GISAID, a global platform for coronavirus data. This represents just 0.04% of the number of reported cases – one hundredth of that of the United States and almost a quarter of that of neighboring Mongolia.