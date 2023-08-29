“After recent events and unacceptable behavior that has seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents demand the immediate resignation of Luis Rubiales from the presidency of the Spanish Federation,” the RFEF said in a statement following a meeting between the regional presidents.

And stirred Rubiales A major crisis kissed player Jenny Hermoso during the celebration of the country’s victory in the Women’s World Cup. And the International Federation of the game (FIFA) decided to stop him.

A spokesman for the Spanish Federation said that it had called for an “extraordinary and emergency” meeting, with the aim of “evaluating the situation in which the federation finds itself” after Rubiales was suspended.

Rubiales refused to resign from his position after the incident, which occurred last Sunday, saying that the kiss was consensual. Voices were called for his departure, which the Spanish government also wants.

hunger strike

On the other hand, the Spanish news agency “Efi” reported that Rubiales’ mother, Angelis Bejar, locked herself inside a nineteenth-century church in southern Spain. Spain, and announced a hunger strike because of what it described as the “inhumane and bloodthirsty pursuit” of her son.

The source explained that Rubiales’ mother will remain in the church, located in the city of Motril, with her sister, “indefinitely.”

Bekhar said she would continue the strike “until a solution is found for her son.”