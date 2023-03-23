Hector Suarez Gomis 54-year-old railed against ari telch of 60, this after he shared a message of condolence for the actress Rebecca Jones, who died early this Wednesday morning, and it is that the photo he shared did not seem pleasant at all to the first.

It turns out that Ari Telch shared an image of the soap opera Imperio de Cristal, where he had the opportunity to work with Rebecca Jones in the 1990s, which is why he decided to share a somewhat daring photo for many, so Hector Suarez Gomis He called it pen#$%, because he thinks it was very disrespectful.

“Rebecca’s family must be happy to see this photo! It’s not that Ari is bipolar, he’s doubly PĘNDĘJO!” Héctor Suárez Gomís writes in the photo where he rants against the Mexican actor, which caused a stir, because many they gave him their full support.

“The reason for @PelonGomis so many exceptional photos of Jones and puts a reckless photo… reckless for the reason of the publication… it is a prudent and respectful photo of her or nothing, just the text of the “feel” and that’s it. Cross out Ari Telch “, “I understand that it was when they made a soap opera together, but you have to be respectful and have common sense for the photos that are put up to offer condolences or the case,” write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that others were in favor of the actor Ari Telch, since they consider that this soap opera was a great project for their careers, since both were in full swing.