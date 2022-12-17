Mexico. – Through her official account, the influencer and host Gomita revealed that his father Alfredo Barajas was found guilty for the beating he gave him When she defended her mother, Elizabeth Campos in an alleged discussion they had, before this, the Mexican YouTuber intervened, however, her father’s reaction turned violent.

“My girls I am very happy, very happy and I believe in divine justicethey just marked me, I asked to leave the hearing because they were disrespectful to me and they just marked me to tell me that the ruling was convicting, my father is guilty”, were some of the words that Araceli Ordaz or better known as Gomita expressed in a respective histories on his official Instagram account.

Likewise, the former clown of Televisa’s “Sabadazo” explained that she feels grateful to God for this justice, since for a long time, the host would have suffered physical and psychological damage from her father, Mr. Alfredo Ordaz Barajas, not however, currently already was found guilty.

“I am very grateful to God because I knew that he was not going to go unpunished, now if as he asked that he is not found guilty, I said that he was a person who was guilty and with all the letters I can say it … he failed it’s damning, my dad has to take responsibility for the beating he gave meGod is good to good people.”

Gomita, the older sister of the clowns “Lapizito” and “Lapizín” also left a few words of thanks to all the people who supported her and who motivated her during the hard process of the lawsuit, the content creator expressed, “I feel very blessed because the people closest to me never left me alone”.

Finally, the influencer explained that the closure of the case would be until January 11, 2023, so at the moment she feels like an empowered, kind and empathetic woman, for which she reflected that she did not deserve to be treated as she was, however, the bitter experience served to invite the other women not to remain silent in the face of risky situations of psychological and physical violence.

“Well, and before my happiness and my lump in my throat, it is to tell them not to be left, not to remain silent and while all their problems, all leave it in the hands of God, of the Virgin, of what they believeI believe that divine justice always, always prevails and the truth always comes to light, please do not remain silent.